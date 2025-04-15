Assisted Living Market Expected to Reach $271.50 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.94% from 2025-2032

Assisted Living Market Assisted Living Market Share

The global assisted living market report covered key companies such as The Flag, Clariane, Epoch Elder Care, Dussmann Group, Atria Senior Living, & Others.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global assisted living market size was valued at USD 171.15 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 271.50 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period.Assisted living refers to a residential & care arrangement designed for older adults who wish to maintain their independence, as well as individuals with disabilities who require some assistance with daily tasks but do not need constant medical supervision. Almost 60% of older adults will require some form of long-term care in the coming future. This factor is driving the growth of the market.The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on the market due to government-imposed lockdowns in 2020. Facilities adopted strict control measures, resulting in heightened operational costs. Additionally, many establishments faced reduced occupancy rates because of hesitance and restrictions on new admissions. Staffing shortages arose as employees dealt with illness and apprehension about working in high-risk settings.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, “Assisted Living Market, 2025-2032."➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➤ Segments Covered: By Ownership (Chain Affiliated and Independently Owned), By End User (Women and Men), By Age (Below 65 Years, Between 65 to 74 Years, 74 to 85 Years, and Above 85 Years).➤ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa➤ Growth Drivers: Rising Older Population and Increasing Life Expectancy Worldwide to Fuel Market Growth | Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Market Growth➤ Competitive Landscape:Major Market Participants to Focus on Establishing New Facilities to Broaden Their ReachThe global market is marked by high competition, with prominent international players utilizing their strong brand loyalty & presence to maintain an edge over competitors. Many major market participants are concentrating on establishing new facilities to broaden their reach.➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Brookdale Senior Living (U.S.)• Atria Senior Living (U.S.)• Sunrise Senior Living (U.S.)• Erickson Senior Living (U.S.)• Barchester Healthcare (U.K.)• ATHULYA ASSISTED LIVING (India)• Epoch Elder Care (India)• Clariane (Germany)• Dussmann Group (Germany)• The Flag (Germany)➤ Segmentation Analysis:Chain-Affiliated Segment Led Market Driven by Surge in Number of Chain-Affiliated Facilities GloballyBased on ownership, the market is bifurcated into chain affiliated and independently owned. The chain-affiliated segment led the market in 2023, driven by the increasing number of chain-affiliated facilities globally. These chains typically uphold uniform care standards across their locations, providing families with confidence in reliable services, which boosts the growth of this segment.Women Segment Dominated Market Due to Expanding Population of Elder WomenBased on end user, the market is bifurcated into men and women. The women segment held the dominating assisted living market share in 2023 due to longer life expectancy and an expanding population of elderly women.Above 85 Years Led Market Due to Growing Demand for Specialized Geriatric CareBased on end user, the market is segmented into below 65 years, between 65 to 74 years, 74 to 85 years, and above 85 years. The above 85 years led the market in 2023 due to longer life expectancies and the growing demand for specialized geriatric care.Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Key Factors Driving the Global Assisted Living Market:Rising Population of Older Individuals in Various Countries to Drive Market GrowthThe rising population of older individuals in various countries is a key factor driving market expansion. This demographic change increases the demand for specialized housing solutions and healthcare services designed for the needs of seniors. Additionally, many older adults who need assistance with daily tasks further contribute to market growth. The increase in life expectancy globally has resulted in a larger segment of the population requiring long-term care and housing solutions that meet their unique needs, thereby enhancing the demand for assisted living facilities.However, the assisted living market growth is hindered by a significant shortage of skilled workers, such as caregivers, nurses, and support staff, which is necessary to deliver high-quality services to residents.➤ Regional Insights:North America Led Market Due to Growing Aging Population and Rise in Chronic DiseasesThe North American region led the market in 2023, driven by a growing aging population and a rise in chronic diseases. The rising affordability of assisted living compared to home health care and nursing home options is boosting the demand for assisted & senior living communities.In Europe, significant growth is anticipated during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the rising number of older adults in the region.➤ Recent Major Developments in the Global Assisted Living Market:March 2024: Epoch Elder Care, an assisted living company based in India, introduced its new facility, Epoch Picasso House, in Pune. This new residence is specifically designed for elderly individuals who need help with daily tasks or have ongoing medical conditions.➤ Get a Quote Now:➤ Read Related Insights: Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Europe Nurse Call Systems Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.