TheLibrarian.io launches a Calendar AI Assistant for Professionals

WhatsApp Calendar AI Assistant Support for Voice Commands WhatsApp, Slack & Web Interfaces

Supercharge your day with this new Calendar AI Assistant: Get Morning Briefs, Schedule Events, Set Reminders - all from WhatsApp.

In today’s world, staying organized is crucial. Our Calendar AI Assistant empowers professionals to manage schedules, set reminders, stay on top of their day - all from WhatsApp.” — Tiago Alves

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheLibrarian.io , an AI startup that empowers professionals, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: a Calendar AI Assistant , designed to help busy professionals take control of their schedules and stay on top of their day with ease from the convenience of WhatsApp.𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰In today’s fast-paced world, managing schedules and staying organized has become more challenging than ever. With remote and hybrid work as the new normal, professionals need smarter tools to control their schedules effortlessly. The new Calendar AI Assistant from TheLibrarian.io addresses this growing demand, offering a seamless way to manage schedules, set reminders, and stay organized - all from WhatsApp.With a mission to simplify work and enhance productivity, this new WhatsApp-powered Calendar AI Assistant is tailored for the modern professional. Whether you’re managing a packed schedule, planning events, or juggling multiple priorities, this tool ensures you stay organized and productive.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬1. 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬: Start your day with a clear overview of your schedule, including locations, participants, and context, ensuring you’re always prepared.2. 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬: Schedule meetings, check your calendar, and set reminders hands-free, just by talking.3. 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: Never forget important tasks or deadlines again, even when you’re on the move.4. 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐤: Add multiple events to your calendar effortlessly, whether it’s a conference agenda, team schedule, school dates, or birthdays.5. 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: connects with Google Calendar (with Microsoft and Apple integrations coming soon).(note - other popular Calendar features and use cases on these Articles 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝TheLibrarian.io, which is Google CASA certified, employs robust data encryption in transit and at rest, along with stringent privacy controls to protect user interactions and data, ensuring that user information remains secure.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲TheLibrarian.io is a productivity-focused AI startup with offices in Singapore and Seattle, dedicated to helping professionals work smarter, not harder. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered assistance into the tools people already use like WhatsApp, Google Apps, Slack and Notion, the company enables users to stay productive on the go. With a strong focus on user experience, automation, and security, the company is redefining productivity for the modern, mobile-first workforce.

Supercharge your day with TheLibrarian.io - Your 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭

