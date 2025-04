TheLibrarian.io launches a Calendar AI Assistant for Professionals

WhatsApp Calendar AI Assistant Support for Voice Commands WhatsApp, Slack & Web Interfaces

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheLibrarian.io , an AI startup that empowers professionals, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation:ย a Calendar AI Assistant , designed to help busy professionals take control of their schedules and stay on top of their day with ease from the convenience of WhatsApp.๐–๐ก๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐIn todayโ€™s fast-paced world, managing schedules and staying organized has become more challenging than ever. With remote and hybrid work as the new normal, professionals need smarter tools to control their schedules effortlessly. The new Calendar AI Assistant from TheLibrarian.io addresses this growing demand, offering a seamless way to manage schedules, set reminders, and stay organized - all from WhatsApp.With a mission to simplify work and enhance productivity, this new WhatsApp-powered Calendar AI Assistant is tailored for the modern professional. Whether youโ€™re managing a packed schedule, planning events, or juggling multiple priorities, this tool ensures you stay organized and productive.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ1. ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐Ÿ๐ฌ: Start your day with a clear overview of your schedule, including locations, participants, and context, ensuring youโ€™re always prepared.2. ๐•๐จ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ: Schedule meetings, check your calendar, and set reminders hands-free, just by talking.3. ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: Never forget important tasks or deadlines again, even when youโ€™re on the move.4. ๐„๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ค: Add multiple events to your calendar effortlessly, whether itโ€™s a conference agenda, team schedule, school dates, or birthdays.5. ๐’๐ž๐š๐ฆ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: connects with Google Calendar (with Microsoft and Apple integrations coming soon).(note - other popular Calendar features and use cases on these Articles ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐TheLibrarian.io, which is Google CASA certified, employs robust data encryption in transit and at rest, along with stringent privacy controls to protect user interactions and data, ensuring that user information remains secure.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒTheLibrarian.ioย is a productivity-focused AI startup with offices in Singapore and Seattle, dedicated to helping professionals work smarter, not harder. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered assistance into the tools people already use like WhatsApp, Google Apps, Slack and Notion, the company enables users to stay productive on the go. With a strong focus on user experience, automation, and security, the company is redefining productivity for the modern, mobile-first workforce.

