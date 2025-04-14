my mimi Wins Best Sustainable Period Care Award 2025

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- my mimi has been recognised as the ‘Best Sustainable Period Care Solution in Australia for 2025’*, thanks to its innovative and eco-conscious approach to menstrual health. At the heart of this recognition is the brand’s hero product – the menstrual disc.

Why the my mimi Menstrual Disc Stands Out

Unlike traditional period products, the my mimi menstrual disc is designed to sit comfortably below the cervix and offers up to 12 hours of leak-proof protection. Made from medical-grade silicone, it’s soft, flexible, and reusable for up to five years. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking a sustainable alternative to pads and tampons.

The disc is also IUD-compatible and allows for mess-free intimacy during menstruation, making it one of the most user-friendly and versatile options available for period care.

A Sustainable Choice for Eco-conscious Users

Every my mimi menstrual disc is designed to replace hundreds of disposable products over its lifespan. With proper care, it can be reused for up to five years—helping reduce waste, lower environmental impact, and save money in the long run.

This makes switching to a menstrual disc not just a personal decision for comfort, but a sustainable choice that supports a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Available at Chemist Warehouse and Amazon

To make sustainable period care more accessible, my mimi has partnered with trusted retailers like Chemist Warehouse and Amazon AU, where it ranks as a top-selling menstrual disc. The brand also ships to international customers through its website.

The Future of Sustainable Period Care

Winning this award is a reflection of my mimi’s mission to reshape period care for the better. As the brand grows, it remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and making high-quality, reusable menstrual products accessible to all.

From product design to retail partnerships, every aspect of my mimi reflects its commitment to building a better future for period care.

* Best of Best Review – 2nd of April 2025

