Lucas Blantford Dominates Super One Championship Opening Rounds with Elite Capital & Co. Backing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford delivered a masterclass performance at the 2025 Super One Championship, securing victory in both opening rounds under the esteemed sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.
“The team returned to Rowrah kart circuit and showcased absolute dominance,” Mr. Adrian Blantford said. “Lucas not only claimed pole position in every session but also converted each opportunity into a race win, leaving no doubt about his championship credentials.”
The young prodigy’s flawless execution saw him triumph in all six races across the weekend, amassing a commanding lead in the championship standings. Kidix UK manager Kurtis Gregory praised Lucas’s composure, stating, “His ability to maintain peak performance under pressure was nothing short of exceptional.”
Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co., added, “We are proud to support Lucas Blantford, whose dedication mirrors our commitment to excellence. This partnership exemplifies how strategic funding and management can elevate talent to new heights.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a premier financial management firm specialising in project-related services, including consultancy and funding for large-scale infrastructure and commercial ventures. With a proven track record in banking and financial transactions, the company offers tailored advisory services to private clients, corporations, and governments. It also serves as the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Elite Capital & Co.’s unwavering support has been instrumental in Lucas’s rapid development. Their expertise off the track is as vital as our efforts on it.”
The team now shifts focus to Shenington, where they aim to continue their winning streak in the club championship.
Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –
Website: lucasblantfordracing.com
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
