Sportscaster Steve Albert Releases Book Detailing Decades of Funny Sports Stories

Cover for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Broadcast Booth

The adventures of a lifelong journey on the air--and the colorful characters he met along the way--are chronicled by a longtime sports announcer.

A treasure trove of anecdotes and memories, a rollicking read brimming with humor, insight, and good nature.” — Bob Costas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Albert, Hall of Fame and Emmy Award winning sportscaster, will release his book A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Broadcast Booth on April 26, 2025, with Aufrey Press.In a seriously funny collection of autobiographical essays, Steve recalls the many humorous and unexpected things that happened to him during his lifetime in sports, from getting stuck in a bathroom shortly before air time to LeBron James firing an errant pass to Steve’s head, to Steve describing Mike Tyson biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during the infamous “Bite Fight.”“People think sportscasting is just about sports,” says Steve. “For me, what was just as impactful were the colorful people I met and the mishaps that occurred getting to games.”For forty-five years, calling games and fights was Steve Albert’s life. It was also the life of Steve’s brothers, Marv Albert and Al Albert, and nephew, Kenny Albert. Steve likes to say that they became the “first family of sportscasting”—because it sounds better than being the “second family of sportscasting.”Legendary sportscaster Bob Costas, who wrote the foreword, describes the book as “A treasure trove of anecdotes and memories, a rollicking read brimming with humor, insight, and good nature.”The funny broadcast booth stories actually started with Steve’s first broadcast booth—a card table and three rickety folding chairs. As young boys, Steve and his brothers would practice play-by-play in a little room in their house. “We would turn down the sound on our small black and white television set and call games ourselves,” says Steve. Against the backdrop of 1950s Brooklyn and all its glorious nostalgia, Steve also shares what life was like growing up as one of three future sportscasters in one household, announcing ping-pong games, family dinners and hamster Olympics.Beyond detailing pratfalls that occurred in real sports booths—including when his NY Mets broadcast partner Ralph Kiner accidently set his chair on fire, Steve shares stories of his time helming pretend booths inside Hollywood sound stages and even calling play-by-play for the iconic Sesame Street video, Elmo’s Potty Time. “Yes,” Steve says wearily, “After that Elmo video, I got endless ribbing that my career was going down the toilet.”Thankfully, Steve enjoyed a successful and multifaceted career in numerous sports and leagues, earning him multiple awards and culminating in a sport’s highest honor, induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Broadcast Booth is available for pre-order today here . More details are available on www.funnybroadcastbooth.com About Steve AlbertSteve Albert is a sportscaster best known for his decades behind the mic for Showtime Championship Boxing, doing blow-by-blow for some of the biggest fights in boxing history. His boxing calls, including 300-plus world title fights, earned him induction into three boxing halls of fame. During a memorable 45-year career, he also spent almost a quarter of a century doing television play-by-play in the NBA, winning an Emmy Award along the way. Steve called the last game in ABA history when the legendary Julius “Dr J.” Erving led the NY Nets to the championship. All told, Steve announced for thirteen teams in eleven leagues. He also appeared in movies, TV sitcoms/dramas, sports competition game shows, and countless commercials. Steve Albert comes from a family of sportscasters.About Aufrey PressAufrey Press is an independent publisher based out of New York City, focusing on non-fiction books, especially narrative-non-fiction by notable personalities. For more information, please visit www.aufreypress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.