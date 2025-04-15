Aucto Announces Online Auction of All Assets From Desert View Power Plant

Desert View Power Plant Auction Desert View Power Plant Auction Mobile Equipment Desert View Power Electrical

The assets of Desert View Power Plant, a 45MW biomass facility in Mecca, California, are being auctioned off on Aucto.com.

MECCA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aucto.com, the leading marketplace for pre-owned industrial assets, is announcing the liquidation of all assets of Desert View Power Plant located in Mecca, California. The facility, which was originally commissioned in 1992 was idled in 2024. Annually, Desert View Power Plant produced over 325,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity, enough to power more than 49,000 homes. It operated two GE circulating fluidized bed boilers and an ABB 45MW steam turbine generator. The facility processed between 360,000 and 390,000 tons of woody biomass each year, including urban wood waste and agricultural byproducts, converting these materials into renewable energy. ​

This complete plant liquidation presents a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire well-maintained power generation equipment, mobile machinery, electrical infrastructure, spare parts inventory and maintenance equipment which was formerly used in plant operations. Nearly 200 pieces of equipment will be auctioned off on April 29th.

Featured equipment in the sale include:

ABB 45 MW steam turbine & generator complete with controls, condenser & spares

Critical spare parts inventory including pumps, motors, instrumentation, valves, gearboxes

Electrical infrastructure including MCCs, switchgear, transformers, cable and bus duct

Mobile & heavy equipment including forklifts, dozers, trailers

Material handling equipment including

Large assortment of tools, maintenance and shop equipment

The auction is now open for bidding, and all lots will close on April 29th starting at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. Buyers interested in conducting an inspection or bidding on equipment can get in touch with Aucto. Additional information on the equipment available for sale is available at https://www.auctomarketplace.com/dvp

Auction Details:

Bid Deadline: April 29, 2025

Inspection: By appointment only

Rigging & Loading: Services available

Shipping: International options supported

Contact Aucto to schedule an inspection or request additional details.

About Aucto

Aucto is a global industrial marketplace that connects industrial sellers and buyers across the globe, streamlining the process of selling pre-owned industrial machinery and equipment while promoting the industrial circular economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.