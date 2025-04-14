Arsenic Kitchen Has Relocated to Nashville to Record Upcoming Album

Lead singer of Arsenic Kitchen Lucas Fulmer in the studio reviewing drum takes

Arsenic Kitchen has committed to their upcoming album and tour by moving to Nashville Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailing from the Phoenix desert, Arsenic Kitchen blends the nostalgic angst of early 2000s Alternative with the raw energy of modern Post Hardcore. Their music evokes a mix of heartbreak and anger alongside a theatrical, stadium-sized performance. Members of the band have cited Asking Alexandria and Set Off as inspirations.In preparation for their upcoming full length LP, the underground act 'Arsenic Kitchen' has relocated to Nashville Tennessee and has begun recording. Lead singer Lucas Fulmer has taken to social media to thank the supporters they've gathered during their previous tours and went on to say that the process will be thoroughly documented on their social media. An additional statement was made in April clarifying that their project is being independently funded, and at this time they have no major label affiliations.The currently unnamed project is being recorded at the iconic blackbird studios in Nashville Tennessee, and has not been stamped with an official release date yet. The untitled project has been confirmed to be a concept album that will also include a feature film, released in segments that correlate with the different themes of each track.Representatives in Arsenic Kitchen’s camp have marked the end of April as the official wrap up of the recording sessions for their debut project. This definitive time range has been designated in anticipation of their touring schedule for the remainder of 2025.

Arsenic Kitchen (Given up)

