Bloomforce Releases 2025 EHR Workforce Trends Report

Breakthrough Insight: 74% of Healthcare IT Leaders Have or Plan to Hire AI Talent in 2025

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloomforce, a specialized healthcare IT staffing firm, has released its second annual EHR Workforce Trends Report, providing critical insights from a nationwide survey of 300 EHR-focused full-time employees (FTEs). The report highlights key workforce trends in salaries, job satisfaction, work-life balance, career growth, and emerging technologies, offering a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of healthcare IT.As a boutique staffing and recruiting partner to leading healthcare organizations across the U.S., Bloomforce is committed to understanding workforce sentiment and identifying key challenges shaping career and hiring decisions. These insights not only help clients and candidates navigate an increasingly competitive landscape but also inform tailored workforce solutions that Bloomforce provides through ongoing client partnerships.Key Findings from the 2025 EHR Workforce Trends Report:• Remote Work Trends: 64% of respondents are fully remote, a decline from 70% last year. Additionally, 90% of them stated they would negotiate for a hybrid schedule or look elsewhere if faced with a return-to-office mandate, reinforcing the ongoing demand for workplace flexibility.• Impact of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A): Over a third of respondents have worked at organizations involved in M&A activity in the past three years, with communication cited as the top factor influencing a smooth or challenging transition.• Managing Emerging Tech Needs: 74% of healthcare IT leaders report they already have or plan to hire employees focused on AI and ML in 2025, showing that AI is here to stay.• Career Growth Challenges: 70% of non-managers say they lack a clear path to promotion, making them 2.5x more likely to actively seek new job opportunities.Reflecting on the report’s findings, Zach Alpern, Managing Director at Bloomforce, stated: "This year's ViVE and HIMSS made one thing clear; AI is dominating the conversation in healthcare IT. In this year’s report, we looked at how the workforce is adapting to and adopting emerging technologies like AI. Our goal with this report, and in general, is to help organizations stay ahead by equipping them with up-to-date market insights that inform their hiring and retention strategies."The survey was conducted online between November 2024 and January 2025, with 300 EHR professionals participating. Respondents represented a range of roles within healthcare provider organizations, including application analysts, clinical informatics specialists, trainers, project managers, and people managers.To download this year's report, please visit https://www.bloomforce.com/salaryreport ###About Bloomforce: Bloomforce is a leading healthcare IT staffing firm specializing in staff augmentation, direct hire, and contract-to-hire solutions across a broad spectrum of healthcare technology roles. Through a data-driven and people-centric approach, Bloomforce enables healthcare organizations to address workforce challenges, maximize the value of their technology investments, and build high-performing, sustainable teams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.