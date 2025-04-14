Unibeam Stops AI-Powered Fraud with SIM-Based Deterministic Authentication

Unibeam today announced the launch of the world’s first SIM-based deterministic authentication system designed to meet the challenge of AI-powered fraud.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generative AI is accelerating the pace and sophistication of online threats – and traditional probabilistic authentication methods cannot keep up. Systems that rely on device fingerprinting, behavioral biometrics, IP reputation checks, browser telemetry, and real-time risk scoring are now easily mimicked, replayed, or bypassed by attackers using AI.“Attackers are using AI to beat the same systems designed to stop them,” said Carlos DaSilva, Chief Product Officer at Unibeam. “Guesswork-based authentication doesn’t stand a chance. We need verification, not estimation.”Unibeam’s approach replaces probabilistic methods with a binary model of identity. It uses the cryptographically secure identifier embedded in the SIM card — issued by the mobile network and stored in a tamper-proof enclave. This identifier is immune to malware, cannot be cloned, and is out of reach of AI-driven impersonation.The solution also integrates seamlessly with on-device biometrics, creating layered protection without sacrificing user experience. Biometrics confirm the person holding the device. The SIM confirms the device’s identity. Together, they ensure access is granted only to a real user, on a trusted device.About UnibeamUnibeam is a cybersecurity company specializing in SIM-based authentication solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its platform uses deterministic authentication to verify identity with precision, without relying on behavioral data, passwords, or guesswork. By combining hardware-based security with seamless user experience, Unibeam helps organizations stay ahead of fraud, meet regulatory standards, and build trust in a digital-first world. For more information, please visit www.unibeam.com

