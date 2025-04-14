Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,670 in the last 365 days.

Unibeam Stops AI-Powered Fraud with SIM-Based Deterministic Authentication

Unibeam today announced the launch of the world’s first SIM-based deterministic authentication system designed to meet the challenge of AI-powered fraud.

Attackers are using AI to beat the same systems designed to stop them. Guesswork-based authentication doesn’t stand a chance. We need verification, not estimation.”
— Carlos DaSilva, Chief Product Officer, Unibeam
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generative AI is accelerating the pace and sophistication of online threats – and traditional probabilistic authentication methods cannot keep up. Systems that rely on device fingerprinting, behavioral biometrics, IP reputation checks, browser telemetry, and real-time risk scoring are now easily mimicked, replayed, or bypassed by attackers using AI.

“Attackers are using AI to beat the same systems designed to stop them,” said Carlos DaSilva, Chief Product Officer at Unibeam. “Guesswork-based authentication doesn’t stand a chance. We need verification, not estimation.”

Unibeam’s approach replaces probabilistic methods with a binary model of identity. It uses the cryptographically secure identifier embedded in the SIM card — issued by the mobile network and stored in a tamper-proof enclave. This identifier is immune to malware, cannot be cloned, and is out of reach of AI-driven impersonation.

The solution also integrates seamlessly with on-device biometrics, creating layered protection without sacrificing user experience. Biometrics confirm the person holding the device. The SIM confirms the device’s identity. Together, they ensure access is granted only to a real user, on a trusted device.

About Unibeam

Unibeam is a cybersecurity company specializing in SIM-based authentication solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its platform uses deterministic authentication to verify identity with precision, without relying on behavioral data, passwords, or guesswork. By combining hardware-based security with seamless user experience, Unibeam helps organizations stay ahead of fraud, meet regulatory standards, and build trust in a digital-first world. For more information, please visit www.unibeam.com.

Dana Poleg
Unibeam
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Unibeam Stops AI-Powered Fraud with SIM-Based Deterministic Authentication

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more