Tracy Worthington Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Worthy Coaching SOUL~utions, LLC

Tracy Worthington Women's Empowerment and Mindset Coach

Award-Winning Business Owner Introduces “Starring You™” Program Featuring the Redesign Your Life System™, Empowering Women to Reinvent Their Lives with Purpose

I’ve spent decades transforming women from the outside—now, I’m transforming them from the inside.” — Tracy Worthington

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning business owner and women’s empowerment coach Tracy Worthington is proud to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her transformational coaching company, Worthy Coaching SOUL~utions, LLC—a bold initiative empowering women 40+ to break free from limiting beliefs and redesign their lives with confidence and clarity.“Midlife isn’t a crisis—it’s a calling,” Tracy says. “This is the moment to stop waiting for permission and start living boldly, breaking away from outdated narratives about what life should look like after 40.”At the heart of Tracy’s work is her signature program, “Starring You™”—a powerful 6-month journey designed to take women from feeling stuck and unsure to feeling deeply aligned, empowered, and excited about their next chapter.The program is anchored in her proprietary Redesign Your Life System™, a proven 6-step framework to reinvent yourself and live with intention. It’s built specifically for women in midlife who are ready to break free from old patterns and create something extraordinary.Tracy’s journey hasn’t been without its own reinventions. After losing her husband to suicide 17 years ago, and later closing her thriving beauty business during the 2020 pandemic, Tracy leaned into her natural gift for coaching. What started as a way to support others during tough times became her new life’s work.In 2023, she officially launched Worthy Coaching SOUL~utions, LLC, bringing over 30 years of experience in business, sales, and personal transformation. Known for her practical wisdom, wit, and deep empathy, Tracy helps women turn breakdowns into breakthroughs.A natural entrepreneur, Tracy previously created and launched Très Chic Amis, a dog clothing collection inspired by her tiny Yorkie, Lucy. Her designs caught the attention of celebrities like Tori Spelling, Mandy Moore, and Zach Braff, and were featured in Oprah Magazine, People, WWD, InStyle, Glamour, and Daily Candy, among others.She also founded OoohLaLa of Beverly Hills, a luxe bath and body line sold at Nordstrom, Bendel’s, and fine boutiques across the country—and made her debut on QVC.“I’ve spent decades transforming women from the outside—now, I’m transforming them from the inside,” says Tracy. Today, Tracy’s mission is crystal clear: to help women thrive in midlife and beyond. With her transformational private coaching and empowering workshops, she shows women how to reconnect with their dreams, reclaim their power, and boldly write the next chapter of their lives.Recently named one of the Top Women in Business by Palm Springs Life Magazine, Tracy is now booking speaking engagements for 2025–2026.To book Tracy or learn more about her programs, visit: www.worthycoachingsoulutions.com About Tracy Worthington:Tracy Worthington is the CEO and founder of Worthy Coaching SOUL~utions, LLC, a women’s empowerment company for midlife transformation. A certified Transformation AcademyⓇ Life Scripting expert and celebrated mindset coach, Tracy helps high-achieving women rediscover themselves and design a fulfilling, purpose-driven life. Through her signature program, Starring You™, she leads clients through a proven system to script the next empowered version of themselves. Tracy is also an engaging speaker, offering keynotes and workshops that inspire women 40+ to live unapologetically and reinvent themselves at any stage.LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tracy-worthington-69bb36/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worthycoachingsoulutions/ Media Contact:Tracy WorthingtonTracy@WorthyCoachingSoulutions.com760-396-6176

Empowered Beginnings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.