Kris Hoff of Happy Times Tours and Distinctively Detroit Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Times Tours and Distinctively Detroit, a trailblazer in the vacation tour industry, proudly announces its ongoing commitment to providing unique and memorable travel experiences. Founded by Kris Hoff, the company has navigated the challenges of the pandemic and emerged as an innovative leader in the tour business, offering both immersive local adventures and expansive global travel.

Happy Times Tours and Distinctively Detroit was born from an unexpected career transition that led founder Kris Hoff to discover her passion for travel. Originally working in law, Hoff found herself unfulfilled. After leaving the legal industry, she took a chance on a position at a tour company in West Allis, Wisconsin. Within a month, she was orchestrating trips, utilizing her skills in research, contracting, and negotiation in a positive and engaging environment.

In July 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoff launched Happy Times Tours with the mission to bring joy and discovery to travelers while supporting the livelihoods of her former colleagues. With the pandemic causing widespread job loss, Hoff worked hard to re-employ her skilled team and strengthen the travel community through strategic partnerships with transportation businesses and local attractions. In 2022, Hoff started researching Detroit and in 2023 opened Distinctively Detroit Tours.

The company adapted rapidly to the evolving COVID-19 landscape. The introduction of virtual tours allowed customers to experience the rich tapestry of local culture and products from the safety of their homes. This innovative approach not only sustained the business during the pandemic but also laid the groundwork for future success.

“We survived the pandemic by turning to creativity and innovation,” Hoff explains. “Our virtual behind-the-scenes tours provided a new way to connect with people at home. This approach kept our spirits high and our business thriving until we could resume in-person tours in 2021.”

A highlight of Happy Times Tours’ offerings in Wisconsin is the “Schlemiel Schlimazel, MKE” tour, inspired by the iconic TV show “Laverne and Shirley.” This interactive experience takes vacationers across Milwaukee, offering a day filled with humor, sightseeing, and local flavors. From brewery tours to the historic sites of Milwaukee, guests enjoy a comprehensive and engaging portrayal of the city’s rich culture.

The company’s operations also extend into Distinctively Detroit, where they curate unique experiences that highlight the city’s vibrant artistic energy and historical significance. Tours include behind-the-scenes access to recording studios, the only Hip-Hop History Tour, Food Tours, visits to the iconic Motown Museum, Murder Mystery Tours, and explorations of landmarks like the Packard Proving Grounds with vintage car rides.

Responding to the economic challenges post-pandemic, Happy Times Tours remains committed to supporting community initiatives, partnering with local organizations, and participating in fundraising activities. The company’s philanthropic efforts have helped raise funds for schools and supported vital community programs.

In recognition of its innovative approaches and contributions to the travel industry, Distinctively Detroit Tours recently received the prestigious “2025 Today Award.” This accolade, based on peer recommendations, acknowledges the company’s creative efforts, community involvement, and ability to lead in a constantly changing environment.

Looking to the future, Happy Times Tours and Distinctively Detroit continue to expand their offerings, planning tours as far ahead as 2026. The company is working hard to accommodate a diverse range of travelers by providing tours that vary in length, destination, and price.

Hoff attributes her success to the collaborative efforts of her dedicated and creative team, many of whom bring unique perspectives from diverse professional backgrounds. “We’re not just a team; we’re a family of explorers,” Hoff notes. “Everyone contributes their passion and creativity, making it possible to deliver extraordinary travel experiences.”

With a deep-seated belief in embracing new challenges and seizing opportunities for growth, Kris Hoff and her team at Happy Times Tours and Distinctively Detroit remain committed to redefining the landscape of travel—offering adventures that inspire and connect people to the world’s wonders.

About Happy Times Tours and Distinctively Detroit

Happy Times Tours and Distinctively Detroit are premier tour operators founded by Kris Hoff, which offer a wide range of memorable travel experiences in Wisconsin, Detroit, and beyond. The companies are committed to creativity, community engagement, and providing unique travel opportunities that educate and inspire.

