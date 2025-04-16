Social proof drives 18.5% uplift for luxury sneaker brand

Flockr Social Proof - Kick Game

Kick Game increased revenue by 18.5% using Flockr's social proof platform, enhancing conversions with real-time, brand-aligned messaging.

We’re always looking for ways to drive performance without compromising brand integrity. Flockr was seamless to integrate, and we saw measurable results within days.” — Jack Turner, Head of Digital, Kick Game

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kick Game Boosts Revenue by 18.5% with Flockr’s Social Proof Platform

Premium sneaker retailer sees significant uplift in conversions through on-brand, data-driven messaging

Kick Game, one of Europe’s leading luxury sneaker and streetwear retailers, has seen an 18.5% increase in revenue after implementing Flockr, a social proof platform designed to drive conversions through real-time shopper insights.

Flockr’s technology displays dynamic, brand-aligned messages across all pages — highlighting purchases, browsing activity, and popularity indicators to encourage shopper action without disrupting the customer experience.

The uplift was measured through an A/B split test across desktop and mobile traffic, revealing that customers exposed to Flockr messages were significantly more likely to convert. Flockr handled full setup, styling, and optimisation — requiring no technical involvement from Kickgame’s in-house team.

“Kick Game is a brand that cares deeply about its customer journey,” said Gareth James, Founder of Flockr. “We’re thrilled to help them unlock even more value from their traffic using social proof that’s subtle, smart, and effective.”

Gareth James, CEO & Founder, Flockr.co

Flockr’s platform is already used by hundreds of eCommerce brands, particularly in fashion, beauty, and high-intent retail. With deep integration options and a performance-first pricing model, the company is helping retailers extract more value from existing traffic and deliver a seamless, high-converting customer experience.

About Kickgame

Founded in 2013, Kick Game is a luxury sneaker and streetwear retailer offering rare and limited-edition styles from top brands like Nike, Air Jordan, Yeezy, and more. With a growing footprint both online and offline, Kick Game has become a destination for sneakerheads and style-conscious shoppers across the UK and Europe.



About Flockr.co

Flockr.co is a conversion optimization platform that helps eCommerce brands drive more sales using intelligent, real-time social proof. Designed to integrate seamlessly with any site, Flockr delivers measurable revenue uplift through subtle, brand-aligned messaging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.