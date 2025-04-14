Folk Legend Acquires Nevada Casino Near Nation’s Largest Lithium Deposit

The Gary Green Story

Outlaw Folk Icon Launches New Casino Venture in Lithium Boomtown

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- News of the high-profile acquisition of a boomtown casino might seem like an unlikely trajectory for an iconic folksinger; but in fact, it is purely reasonable in the context of Gary Green’s best-selling book “The Legend Dies On”.Once a fugitive folk singer dodging COINTELPRO surveillance and penning protest songs alongside Pete Seeger, now the visionary force behind America’s next great boomtown casino, Gary Green has never followed the script. He’s rewritten it.In a bold, headline-grabbing move, Gary Green Gaming™ has acquired the historic Say When Casino in McDermitt, Nevada—located adjacent to Thacker Pass, the world’s most critical lithium site. With more than $3.5 billion in infrastructure investment already committed by Lithium Americas and General Motors, this region is poised to power the global energy transition—and Green is building the place where it will all unwind.“This is not just a casino acquisition—it’s a stake in the next great American boomtown,” Green says. “Lithium is the new oil, and we’re creating its cultural heartbeat.”Before making waves in gaming, Green made waves in the streets —literally. A Southern hillbilly turned radical troubadour, he marched in Civil Rights rallies, fought for Native sovereignty, was driven underground by government surveillance, and eventually found himself recording anti-establishment anthems for Folkways Records. His musical legacy has since been immortalized in the Smithsonian and the California Music Hall of Fame.In between albums and activism, Green mentored a teenage Tupac Shakur, produced a Bob Dylan album that shook the industry, and befriended icons like Johnny Cash and Allen Ginsberg. His recently-released autobiography, “The Legend Dies On,” captures this larger-than-life journey in a bold, visual retelling that’s part history, part folklore, and all firebrand; and it has just been turned into a comic book / graphic novel format as well.Now at the helm of Gary Green Gaming™, Gary Green is transforming the dusty 1973 roadhouse-style casino into a modern entertainment epicenter. Plans include a massive 60,000-square-foot gaming floor, a three-story hotel, 24-hour restaurant, media broadcast center, live concert venues, and a full shopping district.The target market? A projected wave of up to 10,000 miners, engineers, executives, and contractors pouring into Thacker Pass—plus a built-in monopoly as the only full-service casino and hotel in the region.“We’re not just building a casino,” Green says. “We’re building the infrastructure for the human side of the energy revolution—the new Wild West, electrified.”Gary Green’s résumé is as unconventional as it is unbelievable: outlaw folksinger, VP in the Trump Organization, tech entrepreneur, casino developer, and actual circus owner. He’s consulted on more than 30 tribal casino projects, built hospitality brands from scratch, and still finds time to mentor the next generation of artist-activists.And now, in the lithium-laced Nevada desert, he’s betting on himself.“For decades, I made fortunes for other casino operators and tribes. This time, it’s for us,” says Green.As America rediscovers its industrial backbone through the lens of lithium, clean energy, and critical minerals, Gary Green is proving that storytelling, showmanship, and strategy still win the day.Whether you knew him as the radical folksinger, the casino whisperer, or the myth wrapped in a bespoke suit, Gary Green’s legend isn’t just alive —it’s expanding.

