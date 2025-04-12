Amherst County Day Inspires Community, Connection, and Celebration at Sweet Briar

More than 600 regional residents join Sweet Briar College for Amherst County Day. Sweet Briar College President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83 Shares a Moment with Indie the Vixen The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture Tree Climbing Championship. Amherst County Day at Sweet Briar College. Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar welcomed 600+ guests for Amherst County Day, a community celebration that included family fun, campus tours, performances, and local partnerships.

We are fortunate to partner with Amherst County in many ways, especially for this fun day and community involvement. I look forward to many years of Amherst County Day.” — President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sweet Briar College campus was buzzing with activity as we welcomed hundreds of regional residents for Amherst County Day Once an annual tradition that many locals still remember, Amherst County Day highlights the best of the region and Sweet Briar through activities, educational experiences, and county camaraderie. Residents, students, faculty, staff, and guests enjoyed a wide variety of programming, including the county’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, live performances, Sweet Briar College Farm wine tastings, community booths, Sweet Briar tours, and much more.“We were thrilled to host more than 600 guests for Amherst County Day at Sweet Briar College,” said President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83. “It was a joy to see children and families enjoying our beautiful campus and engaging with our students, faculty, and staff. We are fortunate to partner with Amherst County in many ways, especially for this fun day and community involvement. I look forward to many years of Amherst County Day.”“Amherst County Day is a perfect opportunity for Sweet Briar to engage with our neighbors, allowing our global community to connect with its regional roots,” said the College’s Vice President for Administration and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Bryan. “Sweet Briar College is one of many resources available to those in our area, be it as a place to grab a bite to eat in Prothro Hall, hiking one of our trails, renting a room or event space at the Elston Inn & Conference Center , and much more. We hope to see more and more regional residents on campus shortly.”Vendors and community tables enhanced the event to help residents connect with local resources and support small businesses. A bounce house, mobile arcade, storytime and crafts with Sweet Briar students, and hayrides also provided opportunities for fun and making memories for people of all ages. On April 5 and 6, the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture also held its Tree Climbing Championship, a unique opportunity for attendees to witness a specialized sport.Sweet Briar sends special thanks to everyone who helped make this special event possible, including the many community organizers and volunteers from Amherst County and the students, faculty, and staff of Sweet Briar College.To learn more about Sweet Briar College and how you can join our vibrant community, contact Admissions at admissions@sbc.edu or call 434-381-6142.

