Notice of Special City Commission

Published on April 02, 2025

Pursuant to Section 2-33(l) of the Code of the City of Miami, Florida, as amended, a special meeting of the Miami City Commission will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133. The purpose of the special meeting will be to consider and take any and all actions related to filling the vacancy in the District 4 City Commission seat by appointment or, if necessary, by special election in accordance with section 12 of the Charter of the City of Miami, Florida, as amended. No business shall be conducted, or a vote taken at a special City Commission meeting on business other than the subject(s) for which the special meeting is called unless the City Commission by a majority vote deems such resolution or ordinance to be of an emergency nature and such resolution or ordinance has been reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget for any fiscal impact.



All persons interested in being considered for a potential appointment to the vacant District 4 seat must attend the special meeting and bring a valid government-issued photo ID and voter registration card.



In accordance with City Charter Section 4(c), applicants for “…the city commission shall have continuously resided within the district boundaries in effect at the time of qualifying for a minimum of one (1) year immediately preceding the date of qualifying and be electors in that district, and shall maintain residence in that district for the duration of their term of office.”



If the City Commission decides to make an appointment to the District 4 vacant seat at the April 17, 2025 Special City Commission Meeting, prospective appointees interested in being considered for the appointment will need to complete the following forms during the special meeting:

Vacancy Affidavit of Appointment; and

State of Florida Candidate Oath; and

Form 1 2024 Statement of Financial Interests.