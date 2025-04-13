RDCS Joins Premier MSP Consortium, The 20, to Drive Growth and Expand Service Capabilities

Collaboration with The 20 Enhances RDCS’s Ability to Deliver Enterprise-Grade IT Services Locally

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDCS, a leading cybersecurity-first managed IT services provider based in Pennsylvania, proudly announces its official membership in The 20, a national consortium of elite Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This strategic alliance positions RDCS to deliver enterprise-grade IT solutions with enhanced scalability, security, and support—while maintaining the personalized service that local businesses have come to trust.​Founded in 2003, RDCS has built a reputation for delivering proactive, cost-effective IT services to small and mid-sized businesses across Lancaster, York, Harrisburg, and Allentown. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, RDCS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 monitoring, endpoint detection and response (EDR), multi-factor authentication, and compliance-driven IT policies. The company's commitment to rapid response and clear communication ensures that clients receive timely and understandable support. ​“It gives me great pleasure to announce our partnership with The 20,” said Giuseppe Rodriguez, CEO of RDCS. “We’re excited to integrate their robust systems into our operations, which will allow us to better support clients with complex compliance needs and multi-site operations—all while keeping our core values and local presence intact.”​Membership in The 20 empowers RDCS to serve larger clients across state lines, tackle advanced regulatory challenges, and scale efficiently without taking on the heavy infrastructure costs typically required for such growth. ​“We’re delighted to welcome RDCS to The 20,” said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. “Their focus on cybersecurity and customer-first philosophy makes them a great fit for our community of forward-thinking providers.”​ RDCS's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries, including healthcare, legal, manufacturing, and nonprofit sectors. The company's co-managed IT services offer scalability and expertise, allowing businesses to thrive without the need to hire additional staff. ​With offices in York, Lancaster, and Allentown, RDCS is well-positioned to provide dedicated IT support to small businesses and government entities across Pennsylvania. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its proactive approach to IT management, ensuring that clients' networks and data remain secure and optimized. ​For more information about RDCS and its services, visit www.rdcstech.com To learn more about The 20 and their membership requirements, visit www.the20.com About RDCSRDCS provides Managed IT Services with a cybersecurity-first approach. From 24/7 support and cloud infrastructure to risk assessments and compliance solutions, RDCS helps businesses operate securely and efficiently in today’s digital landscape. ​About The 20The 20 is a consortium of best-in-class Managed Service Providers who leverage a standardized service model, 24/7 U.S.-based support, and a unified business platform to compete at scale. The community supports its members through shared resources, collaboration, and a growth-focused network model.

