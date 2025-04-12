Attorney General Bonta Appeals Age-Appropriate Design Code Act Decision

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today appealed the Northern District of California’s decision to block enforcement of the Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, in response to a lawsuit brought by an online trade association representing companies such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and Twitter.

“We are deeply concerned about further delay in implementing protections for children online. That is why, today, my office has appealed the Northern District of California’s decision blocking enforcement of the Age-Appropriate Design Code,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I am committed to making social media safer for children by defending California’s commonsense statutes — our kids’ safety cannot wait.”

"Every parent knows that our children are exposed to too much harm online, and they are demanding that tech companies take more responsibility for their actions,” said Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). “The court’s ruling was a gut punch to families across California, but I’m incredibly grateful to Attorney General Bonta for stepping up and fighting back. His decision to appeal sends a clear message: we won’t let tech giants put profits over the safety of our children. I’m more committed than ever to this fight — and I won’t back down until real protections are in place.”

The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act is a first-in-the-nation law aimed at safeguarding children online. The act requires that businesses that trade in consumers’ personal information and offer products, services, and features likely to be accessed by children proactively protect their young users’ information and prohibits certain actions that involve the collection and use of that information.

Authored by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo), the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 15, 2022. The Legislature unanimously passed the law, finding that more needs to be done to create a safer online space for children to learn, explore, and play. Despite businesses’ awareness that children use their services, businesses currently design their online services to include features that may be harmful to children, including manipulative techniques to prod them to spend hours on end online or provide personal information beyond what is expected or necessary.

A copy of the notice of appeal can be found here.