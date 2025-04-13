QA Mentor Launches a Groundbreaking QA Discipline: Human Intelligence Software Testing (HIST)

A revolutionary approach, created by Ruslan Desyatnikov, that puts human intelligence at the center of software testing strategy in the AI era

HIST is not a fallback for those who can’t code it’s a forward leap for those who can think. In a world chasing automation, we can’t forget the value of intuition, empathy, and critical thinking.” — Ruslan Desyatnikov

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As automation and AI become the centerpieces of modern software development, we’re constantly told testing needs to keep up. But speed alone doesn’t guarantee quality. And that’s exactly what drove Ruslan Desyatnikov , Founder and CEO of QA Mentor , to develop something entirely new: Human Intelligence Software Testing, or HIST.HIST isn’t just a framework. It’s a shift in mindset.It’s about putting real human thinking such as judgment, ethics, intuition, and emotional awareness, back at the core of software testing.“This idea didn’t come out of a strategy meeting or because AI is trending,” said Desyatnikov. “It came from nearly 30 years of seeing bugs slip through the cracks simply because nobody asked the right human questions. HIST is my answer to that problem.”Desyatnikov noticed something over time: teams had more automation tools than ever, but they weren’t necessarily thinking better. Automation scripts were running, dashboards were green, but critical issues were still making it into production, things that a human eye or instinct could’ve caught.“We’ve become too dependent on tools,” he said. “And while they’re great at speed, they’re not great at context, empathy, or real-world judgment. That’s where HIST comes in.”As part of this new approach, QA Mentor also introduced a new role — the Human Intelligence Software Tester, or HISTer.Unlike traditional QA roles, a HISTer isn’t just writing test cases or executing test scripts. They’re trained to:• Think like a strategist - prioritizing based on real business risks and customer impact• Adapt their testing style based on domain, environment, and shifting project needs• Choose the right tools, not the trendiest ones• Use automation and AI tools, but never rely on them blindly• Create meaningful, real-world test scenarios - not just scripted flows• Ask tough questions, challenge assumptions, and advocate for the end user• Work closely with product, dev, and business teams as the voice of quality• Apply metrics that actually matter - not just pass/fail percentages“Too often, testers are seen as mere button-and-link clickers or data fillers, rather than the critical thinkers and quality advocates they’re truly meant to be.” he adds. “But the best testers I’ve worked with are critical thinkers, investigators, strategists, risk mitigators, quality champions and problem-solvers. That’s who HIST is built for.”HIST is designed to fill the gaps automation can’t reach. HISTers are the ones who can:• Spot bias in an AI algorithm• Notice when a chatbot’s tone feels off• Catch small but frustrating UX flaws• Translate vague user feedback into real insightsThese are the kinds of things no tool can test for, and that’s exactly the point.HIST isn’t theory, it’s already being used. QA Mentor has embedded it into its consulting and training programs, and it’s now a core part of client delivery across industries like healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and retail.“We’ve had clients tell us HIST helped save their roadmap,” Desyatnikov said. “Because it’s not about more tests. It’s about smarter, more human ones.”About QA MentorQA Mentor is multi-awards winning a CMMI Level 3 appraised, ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and ISO 20000 certified leading software testing company headquartered in New York. With over 400 global QA resources in 11 different countries offering more than 30 QA Testing Services and covering all time zones, QA Mentor is a global leader in Software Quality Assurance and Testing space. Serving 473 clients from Fortune 500 to start ups in 28 countries, QA Mentor supports applications in 12 different industries. With unique products propositions from a crowdsourcing platform with a pool of 12,000 crowdsourced testers to a test management platform, unique and economical services offerings and QA education from e-learning and corporate training, QA Mentor continues its growth, expansion and footprint around the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.