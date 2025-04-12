Physician launches dandRX™, an Anti-Dandruff Solution for Healthier, Flake-Free Scalps

dandRX Shampoo and Conditionere Dr.Deepak Khanna D.O. founder of dandRX dandRX

At DandRx, we believe that scalp health should never come at the cost of your overall well-being. That’s why I created a physician-formulated, science-backed solution that fights dandruff effectively.” — Dr.Deepak Khanna D.O.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new anti-dandruff shampoo, developed by a practicing physician, is now available to consumers seeking science-backed scalp care. DandRx™, created by Dr. Deepak Khanna, is formulated with 1% ketoconazole, an antifungal agent commonly used by dermatologists to address dandruff and other scalp conditions.

Dr. Khanna, who has treated patients with chronic scalp issues throughout his career, developed DandRx™ as part of an effort to provide an over-the-counter solution that prioritizes both efficacy and scalp integrity.

“Scalp health often gets overlooked in routine care, yet it plays a central role in overall hair wellness,” said Dr. Khanna. “I wanted to offer something that reflects the clinical knowledge we have about what truly works.”

DandRx™ features 1% ketoconazole to target dandruff-associated fungi. In addition, dandRX is pH-balanced, sulfate-free basee. Ingredients such as tea tree oil, peppermint, and aloe to support scalp comfort and a formulation suitable for various hair types, including color-treated hair.

The product is designed with a light botanical scent and a creamy consistency. It is free of sulfates and parabens, aligning with current preferences for minimal and scalp-conscious formulations.

DandRx™ is currently available through the brand’s official website, www.dandrx.com.

For media inquiries, product data, or interviews with Dr. Khanna, please contact:

Email: hellodandrx@gmail.com

Phone: 267-289-3039

Legal Disclaimer:

