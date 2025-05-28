Governor Katie Hobbs to Continue Kitchen Table Talks with Rural Communities on Groundwater Issues Amid Legislative Inaction

Governor to engage in policy discussions, conversations with families & community leaders in rural Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs released a statement as the legislative majority has continued to stall commonsense, bipartisan groundwater reforms. Rural Arizonans face ongoing threats to their groundwater and generational challenges to securing their future. For over a decade, rural communities have sought solutions from the Legislature, only to be let down year after year.

After visiting Willcox in September 2024 and announcing the Rural Groundwater Management Act of 2025 in January, Governor Katie Hobbs is continuing her commitment to implementing science-based policies that address groundwater depletion. While the legislature sits idly by, Governor Hobbs will be meeting with rural Arizonans to hear their needs firsthand and pushing for meaningful reform.

“Protecting groundwater for Arizona’s rural communities demands urgent action. While the legislative majority refuses to come to the negotiating table, I am meeting Arizonans at their kitchen tables," said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Meaningful groundwater reform has been held hostage by a small group of lawmakers and lobbyists who are driven by politics rather than helping everyday people. I want good faith negotiations, but rural Arizonans cannot afford more delays. That’s why I’m talking with leaders and community members who are ready to get serious about protecting our groundwater and securing Arizona’s future. I’m going to continue to visit rural communities, hear from rural Arizonans, talk to rural Arizonans, and work to deliver solutions for rural Arizonans. The people of rural Arizona deserve progress and security, not another decade of inaction and uncertainty.”

Despite numerous concessions from the Governor’s Office and legislative Democrats, including alignment with key Republican water proposals, special interests continue to block basic solutions.

Governor Hobbs remains committed to collaborating with legislators, Tribal leaders, water experts, and community stakeholders to ensure every Arizona community has a sustainable water supply.

