Attorney General James Stands with Law Firms Unlawfully Targeted by Trump Administration

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James joined a coalition of 20 other attorneys general today in filing two amicus briefs supporting law firms unlawfully targeted by the Trump administration. President Trump issued Executive Orders imposing severe sanctions against Jenner & Block LLP and WilmerHale LLP in retaliation for doing work disfavored by the Trump administration. The two law firms are challenging the Trump administration’s Executive Orders in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Attorney General James and a coalition are supporting the law firms in their challenge, arguing in two amicus briefs that the Executive Orders violate the First Amendment, disregard the right to counsel, and undermine constitutional principles like the separation of powers.

“Targeting and sanctioning law firms for representing clients that the president disagrees with is unconstitutional and undemocratic,” said Attorney General James. “The right to counsel and free speech is enshrined in the Constitution, and no president can take that away on a whim. I am proud to stand with these law firms as they courageously challenge these unconstitutional Executive Orders and defend the rule of law.

President Trump has issued Executive Orders retaliating against law firms whose advocacy, clients, and personnel he dislikes. These orders require federal officials to suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at the targeted law firms, to refuse to engage with or hire employees of these firms, and to deny the law firms’ personnel entry to federal buildings. The orders also direct federal contractors to disclose any business they do with the law firms so that agencies can terminate any contract with the firms.

Attorney General James and the attorneys general argue that the administration’s unconstitutional actions are a gross abuse of authority that threatens the rule of law. They note that a fair and functioning judicial system depends on lawyers being willing to work on controversial cases or represent unpopular clients without fearing retribution by the government. The attorneys general further argue that the orders will harm the residents of their states by making it more difficult for many potential clients – especially those who currently rely on pro bono representation – to obtain legal services and vindicate their rights in court.

Today’s briefs are the latest efforts by Attorney General James to support the legal industry against unconstitutional attacks by the Trump administration. Last month, Attorney General James filed an amicus brief in support of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP.

Joining Attorney General James in filing today’s amicus briefs are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.