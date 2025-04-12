Statement from Britt Kulczycki, CEO of The ENER-G GROUP, on U.S. Tariffs and Their Impact on Global Equipment Supply and Client Relationships

Delays don’t just cost money—they damage reputations, delay energization, and erode the momentum of a project.” — Brittany Kulczycki

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global economies grapple with rising protectionism and shifting trade policies, Britt Kulczycki, CEO of The ENER-G GROUP , is calling attention to the widespread impact of U.S. tariffs on imported electrical infrastructure equipment—and how these policies are disrupting projects, stressing client relationships, and placing unnecessary financial burdens on industries that keep the world running.“Let me be clear—our clients are the heartbeat of this business,” said Kulczycki. “We exist to serve them. We build around their vision. We work hard to be the partner they can count on when timelines are tight, expectations are high, and the stakes are real. These tariffs are making that job significantly harder.”The ENER-G GROUP, a leader in sourcing and delivering high-voltage electrical infrastructure across North America, relies on international manufacturing networks to provide critical components like padmounted transformers, custom skids, distribution boards, switchgear, and control panels. These parts aren’t just preferred—they’re essential. Clients depend on them to power crypto farms, data centers, telecom infrastructure, and industrial plants.However, the rising tariffs—some exceeding 25%—are creating substantial cost increases, unexpected delays, and added risk for project developers.“We’ve had projects where landed costs jumped by over $50,000 overnight. Clients are forced to reassess budgets mid-project. It’s stressful for them—and frustrating for us,” Kulczycki explained. “We are upfront and transparent with our pricing, and we plan meticulously. These trade policies undermine that trust and the long-standing relationships we’ve worked hard to build.”In some cases, entire project timelines are being thrown off due to customs issues, product holds, and reclassification delays. The ENER-G GROUP has had shipments stalled at U.S. entry points for weeks, waiting on additional documentation and duties—all while site crews, equipment operators, and subcontractors wait idle.“Delays don’t just cost money—they damage reputations, delay energization, and erode the momentum of a project. That’s something we take personally because we see ourselves as an extension of our clients’ teams,” said Kulczycki.Worse yet, the unpredictability is making it difficult to foster international partnerships and supplier stability. Global vendors are now hesitant to commit to U.S.-bound shipments, complicating the sourcing process and narrowing the field of available options. What was once a well-oiled global supply chain has become an obstacle course of tariffs, freight uncertainties, and compliance complexities.“Our business—and our industry—is global by nature,” Kulczycki continued. “Electrical infrastructure is a collaborative effort that spans borders, expertise, and technologies. When protectionist policies disrupt that collaboration, everyone loses—especially the end user.”Still, The ENER-G GROUP is not backing down. Despite the mounting challenges, the company is doubling down on innovation and client-first solutions. They’re developing new regional supply networks, investing in local partnerships, and strengthening their engineering team to create adaptive, forward-thinking responses to these external pressures.“We refuse to pass the pain directly onto our clients without doing everything we can to soften the blow,” Kulczycki added. “We’re exploring alternative product lines, pre-negotiated shipping terms, and domestic build strategies that still meet code, design, and performance expectations.”Looking forward, The ENER-G GROUP is encouraging industry-wide unity and action. Kulczycki is calling for more open dialogue between the private sector and policymakers, urging trade authorities to consider the long-term economic and practical consequences of overly aggressive import restrictions.“These aren’t luxury items. This is infrastructure. It’s how we power the future,” said Kulczycki. “Tariffs may be intended to protect, but they’re beginning to paralyze. And we owe it to our clients, our employees, and the industries we serve to push for smarter, more balanced solutions.”The ENER-G GROUP remains committed to transparency, resilience, and excellence—even in the face of global uncertainty. With a focus on integrity and problem-solving, the company continues to deliver world-class service, staying true to its mission: To power progress, one project at a time.Media Contact:Name: ENER-G PR TEAMEmail: infoenerg-group.comPhone: +1 888-660-7244Website: www.energ-group.com About The ENER-G GROUPThe ENER-G GROUP is a trusted provider of electrical infrastructure solutions, specializing in high-voltage equipment, custom skid builds, distribution boards, transformers, and technical field services. Serving critical sectors including renewable energy, data centers, telecom, utilities, and heavy industry, ENER-G delivers comprehensive solutions from design to commissioning—driven by quality, innovation, and client success.

