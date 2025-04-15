Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a School-Hospital Maintenance Worker Who Has Developed Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Florida-Expect Better Compensation Results

"If your loved is a former school or hospital maintenance or repair person in Florida who has mesothelioma or lung cancer, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the loved ones of a former school or hospital maintenance-repair person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to focus on compensation and call the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2006. Financial compensation for a person like this with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars or over one hundred thousand dollars if they have asbestos exposure lung cancer. Almost all elementary, middle schools, high schools, colleges universities and hospitals all contained asbestos in their boilers, furnaces, HVAC equipment, pipes, insulation and roofs before the middle 1980's. Maintenance-repair crew members at these types of facilities probably had routine exposure to asbestos before 1983.

The group says, "If your loved one worked as a maintenance or repair person at any type of school or hospital before the mid-1980s there is an extremely good chance they had daily or routine exposure to asbestos in Florida or anywhere in the nation. The reason we have endorsed, and we recommend the Gori Law Firm to a person like this in Florida is because they have an office in Florida, and they literally are one of the nation's top law firms for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. If a person who has developed mesothelioma or lung cancer wants the best possible compensation it is vital they hire a law firm that is extremely experienced.

"If your loved is a former school or hospital maintenance or repair person in Florida who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.