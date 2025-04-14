PayCompass Appoints David Noel as Director of Technology
PayCompass appoints David Noel as Director of Technology to lead innovation, scalability, and infrastructure across its growing payments platform.
In his new role, Noel will oversee technology strategy, product architecture, and system performance across the PayCompass platform. He is tasked with enhancing scalability, security, and innovation across all technology functions, ensuring that PayCompass continues to evolve with the rapidly changing payments landscape.
“David’s background speaks for itself,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass. “His leadership in building scalable SaaS platforms, optimizing infrastructure, and automating business processes will take our technology to the next level. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”
Noel’s career includes leadership roles at organizations such as Heartland Payments, where he served as Vice President of Technology across both the Payroll and Core Services divisions, and Mainstream Merchant Services, where he spent over a decade as Vice President of Technology. He also led the development of Pickle Juice, a SaaS registration and payments platform that drove adoption across youth sports organizations and contributed to a successful acquisition.
Known for aligning IT strategy with business objectives, Noel has consistently delivered results through digital transformation, process automation, and cross-functional team leadership.
