Real Estate Transaction Lawyer Michael Bryant Makes Partner at Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP is proud to announce that Michael Bryant has been named Partner at the firm. Bryant has been an integral part of our team, bringing exceptional dedication and expertise in all real estate matters, including joint ventures, financing, purchase and sale, leasing, and construction matters.Since joining the firm in 2018, Bryant has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, legal acumen, and a deep commitment to client service. This well-deserved promotion reflects not only his professional accomplishments but also our firm’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within.Please join us in congratulating Michael Bryant on this exciting milestone.About Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLPSafarian Choi & Bolstad LLP is a boutique business law firm located in downtown Los Angeles that provides clients experienced, knowledgeable and accessible legal counsel for real estate, finance, capital markets and corporate transactional matters. The firm offers the sophisticated skills, wisdom and instincts of large regional, national and multinational firms in a flexible, creative, cost-effective and customized format. For more information, log on to www.safarianchoi.com SOURCE Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.