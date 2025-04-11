After Major Coal Action by President Trump, Secretary Doug Burgum Visits Two Coal Mines in Alabama

Statement from Interior Press: Today, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum toured two Warrior Met Coal steelmaking coal facilities in Alabama to emphasize President Donald J. Trump’s executive order this week increasing American coal production and lifting regulations on the vital industry. The Secretary began his tour at Mine 4 North, one of the company’s active underground operations with two longwall systems in Tuscaloosa. Next, he traveled with company executives to Blue Creek Mine in Berry for a windshield tour of the underground longwall mining project. Through these tours, Secretary Burgum is displaying the importance of President Trump’s executive orders which are Unleashing American Energy and putting hardworking Americans first. Friday’s visit highlights the Department of the Interior’s continued focus on bolstering domestic coal production to create more jobs, lower the cost of living for Americans, and unlock more of our nation’s critical resources. ###

