FTC Approves Modifications to Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Enforcement Rule

The Federal Trade Commission issued an order approving a proposed modification from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to its Enforcement Rule. The modification includes new requirements for the Authority to seek Commission approval to issue a subpoena or commence a civil action under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act.

The Act requires the Authority to submit proposed rules and any modifications to those rules to the FTC for approval. The Act requires that the FTC, after providing an opportunity for public comment, approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s rules.

Following a public comment period, the FTC voted 2-0 to approve the Enforcement Rule modification. The modification approved by the Commission and announced today will take effect on January 18, 2026.