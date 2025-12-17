Governor Abbott Congratulates Texarkana As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 17 - December 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Texarkana for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Visit Texarkana to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Texarkana and Visit Texarkana on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

Texarkana is now a Film Friendly Texas and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“Texarkana has always been a place where folks feel welcome, and this certification just puts a spotlight on what our community does best,” said Representative Gary VanDeaver. “I’m proud of Visit Texarkana and everyone who works hard every day to make our corner of Texas a place people want to come back to again and again.”

“Texarkana is proud to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “This honor underscores the importance of tourism in driving our local economy and strengthening the regional partnerships that make our city thrive. We look forward to continuing our efforts to showcase Texarkana’s welcoming spirit and the many opportunities that make it a great place to live, work, and visit."

“This certification is a reflection of Texarkana’s commitment to hospitality, collaboration, and community pride,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jean Matlock. “We have so much to offer visitors from our unique attractions to our local culture, and this recognition highlights the teamwork and dedication that go into making Texarkana a destination people want to experience again and again.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.