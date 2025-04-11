Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,910 in the last 365 days.

From Meth to Ministry: God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE Tells a Story of Radical Redemption

Jonathan Boyd’s mugshot during years of addiction and incarceration.

Before grace: addiction, incarceration, and a soul at rock bottom.

Jonathan Boyd sitting with his daughters and son on a couch, reunited as a family.

He lost them once. God gave them back — whole, together, redeemed.

Cover of “God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE” by Jonathan Boyd, showing a man under a beam of light.

God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE — the true story of a man pursued by grace.

A true story of devastation, divine pursuit, and deliverance—God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE is changing lives one reader at a time.

I’ve given Jesus Christ a million reasons not to love me, and not one of them changed His mind. Jonathan Boyd, Author of God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE”
— Jonathan Boyd
LAKE ELMO, MN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE by Jonathan Boyd is more than a memoir — it’s a movement. This raw and real-life story follows Boyd’s harrowing 30-year battle with meth addiction, incarceration, and the crushing weight of shame — and the relentless grace that pulled him out.

Jonathan spent years in a chaotic dance with darkness. Now, after decades in chains, he walks in purpose, freedom, and faith. His message is simple: you’re never too far gone.

“I’ve given Jesus Christ a million reasons not to love me,” Boyd says, “and not one of them changed His mind.”

Already a #1 New Release in US Midwest Biographies, this self-published book is breaking through without big marketing dollars — just a true story that’s catching fire because it hits hearts that have known pain.

Who the Book Is For
This memoir resonates with:
Anyone in addiction or recovery
Prison and jail ministry programs
Families fighting for a loved one
Churches and Christian readers
Those who feel forgotten, broken, or beyond reach

Where to Get the Book
God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE is available now on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F421CDFC

About the Author
Jonathan Boyd is a Minnesota-born author, speaker, and overcomer whose past was once defined by meth, incarceration, and brokenness. Now his life is marked by purpose, fatherhood, and a calling to share the power of God's relentless pursuit of the lost. He speaks life into the lost and the forgotten, offering proof that grace still finds the broken — and restores them.

Jonathan M Boyd
God's Pursuit of the Lost ONE
+1 651-401-2373
media@godspursuitofthelostone.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube
Other

God Never Gave Up on Me | God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE (Book Release)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Meth to Ministry: God’s Pursuit of the Lost ONE Tells a Story of Radical Redemption

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more