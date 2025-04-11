SPORTSKIND and Austin Parks Foundation Announce the 5th Annual ATX SPORTSFEST

An annual celebration of rec sports, active living, and community—bringing Austin together for fun, fitness, and local connection.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPORTSKIND , a leading adult recreational sports and lifestyle company, and the Austin Parks Foundation are teaming up again to present SPORTSFEST 2025, the annual citywide recreational sports and community festival. The event will take place on April 26, 2025 at Krieg Fields in Austin, Texas.Dynamic Gathering of Sports and Festivities:SPORTSFEST offers a range of sports tournaments, including BYO4s Sand Volleyball, Softball, Kickball, Flag Football and Cornhole, with opportunities for all levels of participation. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to compete in a range of activities, and then celebrate with your teammates and opponents while enjoying the festivities.Beyond the Sports: Fun, Food, Music and Activations:Attendees can engage with local Austin brands, sample health and wellness services, explore a variety of food trucks, and enjoy entertainment and drinks in our complimentary Beer Garden throughout the day.SPORTSFEST will feature fun activations and raffle prizes from partners, including Athletic Brewing, Zilker Brewing Co., Tequila 512, Por Osos, RAIN, EIGHT Beer, LSKD, Orange Theory, Yerbamate, Ghost Energy, Dynamic Sports Medicine and more.“Whether you're competing or spectating, SPORTSFEST is a chance to gather together and have fun, be active and enjoy the outdoors in one of the most active cities in the country,” said Karla Besanceney, a Co-Director of SPORTSFEST and General Manager of SPORTSKIND.Commitment to Community and Parks: Together We Win:In alignment with SPORTSKIND’s commitment to building camaraderie and community, as well as an active lifestyle, a portion of the proceeds from SPORTSFEST 2025 will be dedicated to the Austin Parks Foundation. This partnership underscores a mutual dedication to enriching Austin’s parks and recreational spaces, fostering a healthier, more vibrant community.“We are thrilled to collaborate with APF again and to host SPORTSFEST, the largest sports festival in Austin. It’s a fun community sports day and celebration of our shared commitment to fitness, team building and community engagement.” said Adam Paget, CEO of SPORTSKIND.Join the Celebration of Sports and Community:SPORTSFEST is an invitation to create lasting memories, forge new friendships and celebrate our passions for staying active and connected through team sports in the parks of Austin. Come out and “Play for the Parks”. Join as an individual or with a group of friends, or sign up as Captain and get your team together. Register now to secure your spot here! Event Details:● Date: April 26, 2025● Location: Krieg Complex, 515 S Pleasant Valley Rd.● Time: 10am-3pm● Tournaments: Cornhole, Flag Football, Kickball, Sand Volleyball and SoftballAbout SPORTSKIND: SPORTSKIND is a leading recreational sports and lifestyle company for young professionals, headquartered in Austin, Texas. SPORTSKIND is renowned for its commitment to creating engaging and inclusive sporting events that bring people together on and off the courts and fields. SPORTSKIND promotes an active lifestyle and produces adult recreational sports leagues and tournaments, social events and corporate wellnessprogramming.About Austin Parks Foundation: The Austin Parks Foundation is dedicated to partnering with the Austin community to enhance people’s lives by making the public parks, trails and green spaces better through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy and financial support.

