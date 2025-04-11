Bleckley County, GA (April 11, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Ronny Lewis Butts, age 49 of Cochran, GA, with Harassing Communications (misdemeanor), Stalking (misdemeanor) and Violation of Oath of Office (felony).

On Thursday, April 4, 2025, the GBI was requested by Bleckley County Sheriff Daniel Cape to assist with an investigation involving allegations that a law enforcement officer was stalking a woman in Bleckley County.

Butts is currently employed as a deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Bleckley County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Oconee Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.