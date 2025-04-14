K Group Companies Expands Senior Leadership Team

Jake Kuncaitis, VP of Physical Security Sales Ben Visser, VP of Ops & Technology Sales

Strengthening Leadership to Drive Innovation

Our skilled team drives our success. Adding Jake and Ben strengthens our leadership, ensuring we continue delivering exceptional solutions and fostering growth.” — Chris Kuncaitis, CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K Group Companies, West Michigan's premier provider of technology solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its Senior Leadership Team with two key appointments: Jake Kuncaitis as Vice President of Physical Security Sales and Ben Visser as Vice President of Operations & Technology Sales. These strategic advancements reflect K Group Companies’ continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering exceptional solutions to its valued clients.

Jake Kuncaitis, currently serving as Project Manager and Physical Security Team Lead, joins the Senior Leadership Team as Vice President of Physical Security Sales. With extensive expertise in physical security integrations and a proven ability to manage complex projects, Jake will focus on growing K Group Companies’ presence in physical security solutions, strengthening client relationships, and driving innovative service offerings.

Ben Visser, currently serving as Director of Operations, transitions into his new role as Vice President of Operations & Technology Sales. Known for his operational excellence, coaching mindset, and mentorship focus, Ben will oversee company operations while championing growth in technology sales. His deep industry insight and leadership will be instrumental in advancing K Group Companies’ impact across West Michigan and throughout its North American footprint.

"Our expanding and talented team is a huge driving force behind our success," said Chris Kuncaitis, CEO. "Adding Jake Kuncaitis and Ben Visser reflects our commitment to strengthening our team with leaders who embody our mission and values. Their expertise and dedication position K Group Companies to continue delivering exceptional solutions and fostering growth well into the future."

“Jake and Ben represent the best of K Group Companies,” added Ben Kuncaitis, Chief Sales Officer. “Jake's expertise in physical security and proven track record in project leadership make him a natural fit to lead and expand our security solutions. Ben’s operational knowledge, coaching mindset, and mentorship focus will undoubtedly help take our technology offerings to the next level. Their leadership will help us continue delivering excellence and exceeding customer expectations.”

Founded in 1980, K Group Companies has remained at the forefront of technology, specializing in Traditional IT Solutions and Integration, Managed Services, and Physical Security Integrations. With these new appointments, the company is poised to continue its legacy of excellence, innovation, and community impact as a trusted partner for businesses throughout West Michigan and across North America.

About K Group Companies:

K Group Companies is West Michigan's leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in Traditional IT Solutions and Integration, Managed Services, and Physical Security Integrations. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering tailored technology services that drive growth, efficiency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.kgroupcompanies.com.

