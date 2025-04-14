Industry Veteran Launches Glorio Skin: A Revolutionary Zero-Waste Skincare Line Designed for Freshness and Efficacy

Fadi Mourad, Founder and CEO of Glorio Skin Glorio Skin Glorio Skin logo

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fadi Mourad, a seasoned cosmetic chemist with over two decades of industry-defining innovation, has unveiled his latest creation—Glorio Skin, a transformative skincare brand that combines scientific rigor, sustainable packaging, and powerful results.After leading R&D and innovation at esteemed beauty brands like Estée Lauder, Bumble and bumble, Dollar Shave Club, and VI Peel, Mourad set out to address two urgent challenges in the skincare world: environmental waste and product degradation after first use.“With 24 years in the beauty industry, I wanted to create something truly innovative—something that delivers immediate transformation and efficacy. Guaranteed,” said Mourad, Founder and CEO of Glorio Skin. “Most brands avoid solving these problems because they’re not profitable solutions. But I believe today’s conscious consumer demands—and deserves—more.”Traditional skincare packaging contributes to massive plastic and glass waste, taking up to 1,000 years to decompose and harming marine ecosystems. Additionally, once skincare products are unsealed, exposure to air and pollutants begins to oxidize active ingredients like Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Retinol, drastically reducing their effectiveness.Glorio Skin’s solution? Individually sealed, single-use, paper-based treatments—each packed with 100% active, hygienic formulas. The brand’s commitment to sustainability goes even deeper: the clay in its masks is ethically sourced from the Amazon River and Rainforest in Brazil, supporting local communities and preserving the ecosystem.Glorio Skin launches with four targeted treatments:Detox Cleansing Clay Mask – Purifies and clears congested skin.Calm Restoring Clay Mask – Soothes and nourishes sensitive skin.Renew Collagen Boosting Clay Mask – Enhances skin elasticity and firmness.Glow Revitalizing Clay Mask – Brightens and revitalizes dull skin.“Conscious consumerism is no longer a trend—it’s a requirement,” Mourad emphasized. “Glorio Skin offers uncompromising freshness, real skin results, and a lighter footprint on our planet.”To explore the full range of Glorio Skin products, visit the official Amazon storefront here: Amazon.com About Glorio SkinGlorio Skin was founded by Fadi Mourad, a renowned cosmetic chemist and industry innovator, with a vision to create high-performance, sustainable skincare solutions. With a career spanning Estee Lauder, Bumble and bumble, Dollar Shave Club, and Bellami Hair, Mourad has consistently led award-winning innovations in the beauty industry. Glorio Skin is the culmination of his passion for fresh, effective skincare with a zero-waste philosophy. Follow Glorio Skin on Facebook Instagram and TikTok at @glorioskin.

