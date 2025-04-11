Long Island Mold Solutions Expands Services Area to all of Suffolk and Nassau Counties

Mold Testing Company Mold Detection Service Mold Removal Company

Professional mold consultation, inspection, and lab testing now available to all Suffolk and Nassau County residents.

We're thrilled to extend our services to every household and business in both Suffolk and Nassau counties” — Christopher Jelley

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island Mold Solutions, a trusted provider of comprehensive mold services, announced the expansion of their service area to include all of Suffolk and Nassau counties. This strategic growth enables the company to deliver their four core services — Mold Testing, Mold Inspections, Mold Consultation, and Mold Removal — to residents throughout the entire Long Island region.

"We're thrilled to extend our services to every household and business in both Suffolk and Nassau counties," said Christopher Jelley, Owner at Long Island Mold Solutions. "With the region's coastal climate and aging housing infrastructure, mold issues are a significant concern for many Long Island residents. Our expansion ensures that everyone on Long Island now has access to professional mold detection and remediation services."

Long Island Mold Solutions offers four specialized services to address all mold-related concerns:

- Mold Testing: Scientific laboratory analysis to identify mold types and concentration levels

- Mold Inspections: Comprehensive property assessments using advanced detection technology

- Mold Consultation: Expert guidance from certified mold specialists

- Mold Removal: Professional remediation services to safely eliminate mold problems

- Mold Remediation: Professional remediation services by licensed New York State Mold Abatement Contractors

This expansion comes at a critical time as awareness grows about the health implications of mold exposure, including respiratory issues, allergic reactions, and other health concerns. By providing access to professional testing and remediation services, Long Island Mold Solutions aims to help residents create healthier living environments.

The company's team of certified professionals uses state-of-the-art equipment and follows industry best practices to detect mold problems that might otherwise remain hidden behind walls, under floors, or in other difficult-to-access areas.

For more information about Long Island Mold Solutions and their services, visit longislandmoldsolutions.com or call (631) 882-4356.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.