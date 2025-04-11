T. Howard Foundation to Honor Industry Leaders at April 22 Awards Dinner in NYC

Honoring media industry leaders at THF Annual Awards Dinner

Honoring Five Visionary Leaders Driving Equity and Opportunity in Media, Entertainment, and Technology

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The T. Howard Foundation will recognize five influential leaders in media, entertainment, and technology at its annual Awards Dinner: Celebrating Opportunity, taking place on April 22, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.The event brings together senior executives, advocates, and changemakers committed to fostering equity and inclusion across the industry. This year’s honorees have made significant contributions to building more inclusive and representative workplaces.2025 Honorees:Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner, Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) – Executive Trailblazer AwardRita Ferro, President, Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company – Executive Leadership AwardCraig Melvin, Co-Anchor, Today & Co-Host, 3rd Hour of Today, NBC – Inaugural Spotlight AwardMiguel “Mike” Roggero, Chairman & CEO, Fuse Media – Corporate Leadership AwardR. Thomas Umstead, Senior Content Producer, Multichannel News / Broadcasting & Cable – Lifetime Achievement Award“Each of our honorees has played a pivotal role in advancing inclusive practices within their organizations and across the industry,” said Jo Pamphile, President & CEO of the T. Howard Foundation. “Their leadership reflects the very values we strive to uphold—opportunity, access, and representation.”Now in its third decade, the T. Howard Foundation continues to drive positive change in media and tech by preparing and empowering the next generation of multicultural talent through internships, career development, and alumni support. Proceeds from the Awards Dinner directly support these vital programs.“We take great pride in watching our internship alumni thrive in full-time industry roles,” said Sarah Giannakopoulos, Senior Vice President of the Foundation. “Through strong partnerships, we will continue expanding access and opportunity for the next wave of leaders.”Individual seats and table sponsorships are available. Industry colleagues are encouraged to join in honoring this year’s awardees and supporting the Foundation’s mission.For event details and ticket information, visit www.t-howard.org About the T. Howard FoundationFounded in 1993, the T. Howard Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing representation and inclusion in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors. Through strategic partnerships, internships, educational programs, and scholarships, the Foundation equips diverse talent with the tools and opportunities to thrive in today’s evolving media landscape.Media Contact:T. Howard FoundationEmail: inquiry@t-howard.orgPhone: 240-704-2009Website: www.t-howard.org

