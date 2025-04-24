Mr. & Mrs. Leads Introduces Lead Lock System™ for Fencing Industry

Josh And Danelle Osborne Joshua T. Osborne Family

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital marketing company Mr. & Mrs. Leads has launched the Lead Lock System ™, an AI-powered marketing automation platform designed for fencing contractors nationwide.The platform addresses common industry challenges including seasonal slowdowns and inefficient advertising expenditure. The system automatically adjusts digital marketing spend based on real-time job capacity and scheduling data."The most frequent challenge reported by fence contractors is alternating between excess downtime and wasted marketing budgets," said Joshua Osborne, Co-Founder of Mr. & Mrs. Leads. "The Lead Lock System™ was developed to address both issues by optimizing job scheduling while maintaining profit margins."The technology serves various fencing sectors including privacy, vinyl, chain link, and commercial installations. The platform features smart budget controls that increase advertising during schedule openings and decrease during full bookings, along with real-time campaign performance analytics."Having managed over $173 million in advertising spend and developed marketing systems for hundreds of home service professionals, the company has now created a tailored solution for fence contractors," said Danelle Osborne, Co-Founder.The system includes fence-specific optimization features designed to improve conversion rates for industry-specific campaigns. Dashboard visibility provides contractors with transparent access to lead generation, budget utilization, and campaign performance metrics.Mr. & Mrs. Leads is currently offering complimentary strategy consultations for qualifying fence contractors interested in implementing the Lead Lock System™.About Mr. & Mrs. LeadsMr. & Mrs. Leads provides digital marketing solutions for fence contractors and home service businesses . The company's Lead Lock System™ focuses on generating qualified leads and revenue growth. With over $173 million in managed advertising spend, the company has served hundreds of contractors with marketing automation systems tailored for trade professionals.For more information, visit mrandmrsleads.com

