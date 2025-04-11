handmade Antique Rugs sh74231 001

ShahBanu Rugs Launches Specialized Interior Design Service for Mature Homeowners

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShahBanu Rugs, a premier provider of handcrafted and hand-knotted luxury rugs, today announced the launch of a specialised interior design consultation service customised precisely for mature homeowners. The new service addresses the unique needs of senior clients seeking to enhance their living spaces with designs that balance aesthetic appeal, comfort, and accessibility.The complimentary design service, available starting April 1, 2025, comes in response to research indicating that 73% of homeowners aged 60 and above prioritise comfort and practicality in home design decisions without wanting to sacrifice elegance or style.This demographic has discerning taste developed over decades and often substantial collections of art and furnishings they wish to showcase appropriately," said Mira Patel, Chief Design Officer at Shahbanu Rugs. "The new service helps integrate luxury hand-knotted rugs into existing decor while addressing practical considerations like mobility and safety."The specialised service at Shahbbanu Rugs includes:- In-home consultations with certified interior designers experienced in working with mature clients- Digital visualisation tools showing how selected rugs will look in the client's actual space- Accessibility assessments to ensure rugs enhance rather than impede mobility- Recommendations for proper underlay and securing methods to prevent slipping- Guidance on selecting appropriate pile heights and textures for different mobility needsAccording to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), 77% of adults over 50 want to remain in their current homes as they age, creating a growing demand for designs that accommodate changing physical needs while maintaining sophisticated aesthetics."Hand-knotted rugs serve as the perfect foundation for age-friendly design," said Elizabeth Chen, certified aging-in-place specialist and design consultant. "Their durability means they can withstand mobility aids, while their artisanal quality adds warmth and character to spaces that might otherwise feel clinical with accessibility modifications."ShahBanu Rugs has also announced a curated collection of pieces specifically selected for their suitability in senior-friendly designs. The "Timeless Comfort" collection features rugs with secure binding, appropriate pile heights, and designs that complement traditional and transitional decor styles favoured by mature homeowners.Margaret Simmons, a 72-year-old client who participated in the service's pilot program, praised the initiative: "The designer understood exactly what was needed—a beautiful rug that wouldn't become a hazard with my walker. The selected piece has transformed the living room while making it safer to navigate."The service launches amid growing recognition of the significant buying power of senior demographics. According to the Consumer Expenditure Survey, households headed by consumers aged 65 and older now account for approximately 21% of total consumer spending in home furnishings and equipment.ShahBanu Rugs will host in-store and virtual workshops throughout April and May to introduce the service to potential clients. The workshops will demonstrate how various rug styles can enhance mature living spaces and practical tips for selecting the right pieces.

