FBSPL to Join Accelerate, Powered by NetVU 2025, as a Silver Corporate Partner

FBSPL joins Accelerate 2025 to showcase scalable insurance solutions and connect with leaders shaping the future of the industry.

COLUMBUS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting with the Insurance Industry at Its Most Influential Gathering

FBSPL (Fusion Business Solutions P Limited) is proud to announce its partnership as a Silver Partner with Accelerate, powered by NetVU 2025, set to take place from May 6 to May 9 at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina. As one of the largest gatherings of Vertafore users, this event brings together agency leaders, carriers, and technology partners shaping the future of insurance operations.

Bringing Scalable Operations and Support Solutions to the Table

As an exhibitor and official partner, FBSPL will spotlight its services and automation-ready workflows. With over 550+ insurance clients in the U.S., the team will highlight how their solutions help agencies reduce turnaround time, ease workloads, and scale efficiently.

FBSPL will be present at Booth #1003, showcasing a wide range of services including:

1. AI-Driven Automation Tools

2. Business Intelligence Solutions

3. Insurance Businesses Consulting & Optimization

4. Skilled Virtual Assistance – CSR Backend Support

5. Licensed Account Manager

6. Bilingual Insurance Staff Support in French & Spanish

7. Accounting & Bookkeeping Services

In Step with a Fast-Changing Industry

Accelerate 2025 will explore key themes including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation (RPA), talent optimization, and improved connectivity across the independent agency ecosystem. FBSPL’s presence reflects its growing commitment to these themes and to supporting agencies through high-quality, back-office partnerships.

A Space for Dialogue and Discovery

“We’re excited to be part of the conversations that matter,” said Mr. Ankur Chatterjee, AGM, Sales and Marketing, FBSPL. “Accelerate isn’t just a conference. It’s where ideas are exchanged, gaps are identified, and solutions are shaped. We’re here to listen, learn, and contribute.”

This approach aligns with FBSPL’s motto of Keeping You First – placing client needs, challenges, and goals at the center of every solution we co-create.

Reinforcing a U.S. Focus with On-Ground Access

For FBSPL, this event also marks an opportunity to strengthen relationships within the Vertafore network, meet agency owners face-to-face, and better understand regional operational challenges. The team will be available for consultations throughout the event and welcomes attendees to stop by their booth for a conversation.

To learn more or schedule a meeting at Accelerate 2025, visit our page.

FBSPL is a global leader in BPM and outsourcing solutions for the insurance, accounting & bookkeeping, data annotation, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence sectors. With a commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and superior customer service, FBSPL delivers solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a competitive market.

