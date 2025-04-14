GRONK Returns to Woodland Hills High School for $500K Fitness Room Transformation

Gronk in New Woodland Hills Weight Room

NFL legend unveils new fitness rooms designed to inspire strength, confidence, and community in the next generation.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seventeen years after NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski walked the halls of Woodland Hills High School, he returned on April 8 to help unveil a brand-new, state-of-the-art fitness facility at his former school. The transformation, made possible through a $400,000 donation from the Gronk Fitness Youth Foundation and U.S. Steel, was brought to life by Gronks family business, G&G Fitness Equipment The weight room that once served Gronkowski during his senior year had long been in disrepair, with the school lacking the budget to modernize the space. Recognizing the need to give back, the Gronkowski family joined forces with corporate partners to make a meaningful impact for future generations.“We knew we had to step in,” said Gordy Gronkowski, Owner of G&G Fitness Equipment / Gronk Fitness “This community helped launch Rob’s journey, and now it’s our turn to give these kids the tools to dream big and train right.”Two Cutting-Edge Fitness Spaces InstalledG&G Fitness Equipment, a leading provider of commercial fitness solutions, designed and installed two custom training spaces:Athlete Performance Room: Built to develop strength and power in student-athletes, this space features custom Hammer Strength racks finished in baby blue to match the school’s colors.Functional Fitness & Cardio Room: Created for both athletes and the general student population, this area includes a wide range of Gronk Fitness functional equipment and Life Fitness cardio equipment, emphasizing speed, agility, and inclusive access to fitness.A Celebration of Community and LegacyThe ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on April 8 at the new facility. In attendance were Rob Gronkowski, Dan Gronkowski, and their father Gordy Gronkowski, who helped champion the project. School administrators, students, community members, and project partners gathered to celebrate the revitalization.“This is more than a weight room,” said Rob Gronkowski. “It’s a place where kids will find confidence, build strength, and learn what’s possible when a community comes together.”About G&G Fitness Equipment / Gronk FitnessG&G Fitness Equipment is a premier provider of commercial and residential fitness solutions throughout the Northeast and Midwest. Owned by Gordy Gronkowski, the company has served schools, athletic facilities, corporations, and homeowners for over since 1990. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and personalized service, G&G is committed to helping communities Build Greatness by designing customized fitness spaces that inspire performance and promote well-being.Gronk Fitness, a high-performance training equipment brand founded by the Gronkowski family, is an in-house brand under the G&G Fitness umbrella, offering innovative functional, strength, and performance fitness to Build Greatness!

