Infiniti Home Comfort Honored with 2025 Carrier President’s Award

Infiniti Home Comfort wins Carrier President’s Award 2025 for outstanding HVAC performance, customer service, and energy-efficient solutions.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infiniti Home Comfort, a trusted HVAC contractor in the Greater Toronto Area, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Carrier President's Award 2025—the highest recognition given by Carrierto its top-performing Factory Authorized Dealers. The premium award acknowledges Infiniti Home Comfort's commitment to customer satisfaction, cutting-edge HVAC solutions, and business excellence.The President's Award is Carrier's top award for dealers with excellent customer service, product expertise, business development, and leadership in the HVAC industry. It is given to very few Factory Authorized Dealers each year.Infiniti Home Comfort is selected for its impeccable service record, high community involvement, and focus on eco-friendly solutions. Their customer-first approach and energy-efficient system offerings have earned them a top spot in Carrier’s national network. From A/C and furnace installations, heat pump upgrades, emergency repairs, and seasonal maintenance, Infiniti Home Comfort has become a trusted name for HVAC service in the Greater Toronto Area. As a Factory Authorized Dealer, the company offers high-performance Carrier systems with certified technicians and long-term support. This award solidifies the company's position as one of Canada's leading HVAC service providers.With this recognition, Infiniti Home Comfort is once again confirming its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and high-quality customer service. The company will keep expanding service capabilities, investing in ongoing technician training, and bringing more smart-home and eco-friendly solutions into GTA households.Phone: (416) 123-4567 & (905)430-2473Email: info@infinitihomecomfort.caWebsite: https://infinitihomecomfort.ca Toronto Address: 120 Eglinton Ave E Suite 202, Toronto, ON M4P 1E2Whitby Address: 1621 McEwen Drive, Unit 35, Whitby, ON L1N 9A5

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.