Jump Point Voted Top Global InsurTech at InsurTech NY ‘25

Jump Point’s CEO, Jerry Chien accepting award for being “Voted Top Global Insurtech” at Insurtech NY ‘25

Ushering in the Era of Agentic AI for Brokers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jump Point, the first AI operating system built specifically for insurance brokers, has been named Top Global InsurTech Startup and awarded the prestigious $100,000 Carrier & Broker Prize at the InsurTech NY Global Startup Competition—a powerful endorsement of its category-defining approach to modernizing insurance brokerage operations.Competing against over 120 of the world’s leading Insurtech startups, Jump Point stood out for its revolutionary application of agentic AI, earning the attention of insurers, VCs, and innovation leaders across the industry. The win was announced at the InsurTech NY Spring Conference, one of the insurance sector’s most influential events.“This is the kind of innovation setting the pace for the future of commercial insurance. The bar was high this year—and Jump Point rose above it.” — InsurTech NY“This recognition validates what we hear from brokers every day,” said Jerry Chien, CEO of Jump Point. “They're done with outdated systems, clunky interfaces, and complex integrations. With Jump Point, brokers run their operations through simple voice and text prompts—empowering them to work at the speed of thought.”The Modern Broker, ReinventedJump Point is reengineering the core infrastructure of insurance brokerage—AI-first and built without legacy drag. Its platform leverages a proprietary insurance language model and a suite of intelligent agents to automate core workflows and unlock new levels of speed and intelligence.With Jump Point, brokers can:Cut processing times from hours or days to secondsExtract insights from unstructured documents with precisionDeliver personalized, responsive client serviceOperate via a sleek, intuitive chat-style interfaceWhat Customers Are Saying“The ability to run your entire operation through voice and text is simply mind-blowing. Tasks that used to take hours or days now take seconds with Jump Point—it’s like magic.”— Michael Nituda, Principal at WMB BrokersPositioned for the Future of InsuranceWinning InsurTech NY’s Global Startup Competition is more than a trophy—it's validation of Jump Point’s vision and technology, and a signal that the industry is ready for a radical shift. With momentum from early adopters and strong industry tailwinds, Jump Point is scaling fast to meet surging demand from brokerages ready to embrace AI-native operations.About Jump PointJump Point is the first AI operating system for insurance brokers, combining agentic AI, voice- and text-prompted workflows, and a proprietary insurance language model to automate operations and accelerate agency growth.The company was founded in 2024 by a team of insurance, AI, and growth experts on a mission to reinvent how brokers work.Email: press@jumppoint.aiWebsite: www.jumppoint.ai Demo: www.jumppoint.ai/book-demo/

