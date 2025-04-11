Greenpeace MENA, Ajman University, and UAE Universities Climate Network Celebrate ‘Wellbeing Economy Award’ Winners

WE Award WE Award - Ghiwa Nakat WE Award - Dr. Karim Saghir

Award recognized research young visionaries that go beyond traditional economic metrics to highlight innovations contributing to sustainable development in UAE

AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenpeace MENA, in collaboration with Ajman University, and the UAE Universities Climate Network, unveiled the winners of the ‘Wellbeing Economy Award,’ a pioneering initiative that honours transformative contributions of young researchers and innovators toward sustainability and innovation in the UAE and Gulf region. Under the theme ‘The Future is Sustainable,’ the Wellbeing Economy Award ceremony showcased the exceptional work of emerging researchers, academics, and visionaries. Their efforts not only resonate with UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals, but also offer actionable solutions poised to shape global policy dialogues.Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA, stated:"The UAE Wellbeing Economy Award Ceremony is not just a recognition of outstanding research, but a bold call to action. It highlights the UAE’s leadership in creating an environment that prioritizes sustainability and wellbeing of its citizens and residents.Traditional economic models, focused solely on growth, have led to inequality, environmental damage, and social challenges. A wellbeing economy offers a powerful alternative—redefining prosperity to prioritize the quality of life, social equity, and the sustainability of the planet. The UAE is now leading the way!”Nakat added: “By collaborating with academic institutions, researchers, and multi-stakeholder partners, we aim to build an economy that values both human and environmental health, shaping a future where sustainability and wellbeing are inseparable.”Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, commented: “As a non-profit institution, Ajman University continues to emphasise its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Through this initiative, the University aims to create equitable communities where resources are used efficiently and the fundamental needs of all individuals are met, further reinforcing the symbiotic relationship between economic development, social progress, and environmental stewardship. The Wellbeing Economy Award has empowered our future leaders to take decisive actions toward creating meaningful change while highlighting the critical importance of sustainability.”Engineer Nawal Alhanaee, Director of Future Energy Department at the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, was honored with the best government project award for her pioneering research titled “Building a Sustainable Wellbeing Economy: The UAE's Path to a Resilient Future through Energy Transition”.Moreover, three researchers were recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to sustainability and wellbeing. The First Place was awarded to Bayan Alradi and Dr. Samer H. Zyoud from Ajman University for their research titled “Empowering the UAE’s Renewable Energy Future with High-Efficiency CZTS Solar Cells.” The Second Place went to Dr. Mohammed Elseidi from Umm Al Quwain University for his research titled “Constructing and Forecasting a Hybrid Well-Being Index for the UAE: A Data-Driven vs. Equal-Weight Approach.” The Third Place was awarded to Najla Almatrooshi and Nicole Weber from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi for their research titled “Desert Bloom Economies: Reimagining Gulf Wellbeing through Biomimicry, Non-Anthropocentric Ethics, and Post-Rentier Narratives.”Maya Haddad, Head of Operations of UAE Universities Climate Network, stated: “The UAE Wellbeing Economy Award is a crucial step in strengthening the connection between academia and environmental stewardship. The research presented at the event showcases the steadfast dedication of young scholars and professionals who are deeply committed to building a sustainable future.”The UAE Wellbeing Economy Award further encourages collaboration and knowledge-sharing to address global sustainability challenges. It serves as an important step towards creating new economic models that foster prosperous, inclusive, and resilient future for the UAE, with an emphasis on the interconnection between environmental, social and economic goals.About Greenpeace MENAGreenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) organization was established in 2018 to address the complex and unique environmental and climate challenges facing the region. The organization dedicates its efforts to empowering local communities and working with allies to develop innovative and effective solutions that help individuals live in harmony with the environment.The organization's vision is to preserve the natural wealth and diverse local communities of the region and ensure a decent life for future generations in a world of peace, sustainability, and justice. Greenpeace MENA believes that progress in economic, social, and technological fields can be achieved without negatively impacting nature. It works creatively and collaboratively with partners and advocates to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and promote sustainable practices and climate change adaptation.About Ajman UniversityFounded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation.As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs. For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae About UAE Universities Climate NetworkThe UAE Universities Climate Network (UCN) comprises 37 UAE-based universities and higher education institutions working together to drive climate action engagement among youth and academia. NYUAD was the network chair following an MoU signed in February 2023 by Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, and NYU Abu Dhabi Vice Chancellor, for the two entities to collaborate on knowledge-sharing activities, public programming focused on climate action and enhanced youth engagement opportunities in the lead up to COP28. NYUAD’s inaugural chairing of the Universities Climate Network (UCN) has been handed over in 2024 to Khalifa University, the University of Birmingham Dubai, and Ajman University (More can be found on UCN LinkedIn Page).

