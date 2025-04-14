International Safety Advisory Announces Launch of ProEye DTR®: Setting New Standards in Maritime Safety

International Safety Advisory Logo INTSA showcases its ProEye DTR® MOB Rescue System at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Safety Advisory (INTSA) introduces the ProEye DTR® , an autonomous man overboard (MOB) rescue system designed to enhance response times and improve survival rates in overboard incidents within the maritime industry.The ProEye DTRsystem incorporates advanced sensor technology and drone capabilities to offer a rapid, effective emergency response under challenging conditions. This technology aims to transform the current landscape of maritime safety, offering hope for a future where advanced life-saving technology is a standard feature on every vessel.Statistics underscore the critical need for enhanced safety measures: typically, two individuals fall overboard from cruise ships each month. Since 2000, there have been 418 reported overboard incidents. In the year 2024 alone, 19 overboard incidents were recorded, with only two resulting in successful rescues. Conventional rescue methods often require significant time to execute, with ProEye DTRreducing this response time dramatically by autonomously detecting and assisting distressed individuals almost instantaneously.Norway has welcomed the adoption of this technology with four ProEye DTRsystems already in operation. Built to conform to ISO 21195 standards and engineered to endure the severe conditions of maritime environments, ProEye DTRis suitable for a wide range of vessels, including cruise ships, tankers, bulk carriers, and offshore rigs.The system functions without the need for manual intervention, initiating an automated, real-time response to crises. It also provides video feeds for ongoing situational awareness and aids in subsequent investigative efforts. ProEye DTRenhances collaboration and speeds up the rescue process by instantly sharing data with the Coast Guard and other emergency services.Kjetil Omnes, CEO of International Safety Advisory, underscores the urgency and importance of this latest development, stating, "Every second is critical when someone goes overboard. ProEye DTRintroduces an immediate response, eliminating delays that cost lives. At INTSA, we are dedicated to establishing new standards in maritime safety."This latest development represents a significant step forward in the ongoing evolution of the maritime industry, reinforcing the importance of safety and rapid response capabilities.Learn more about ProEye DTRand how it’s transforming maritime safety by visiting https://INTSA.no/en/

