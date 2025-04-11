Now on Audible: The Startup Visa — A Practical Visa Guide to U.S. Immigration for Founders, Investors, and Global Talent

Tahmina uniquely combines deep knowledge of immigration law with the vision needed to support international entrepreneurs” — Steve Tobocman, Executive Director, Global Detroit

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new tool is now available to support international entrepreneurs navigating the U.S. immigration system. The bestselling book The Startup Visa: US Immigration Visa Guide for Startups and Founders by award-winning immigration attorney Tahmina Watson is now available in audiobook format, exclusively on Audible.Widely recognized as a comprehensive and practical resource, this guide offers a detailed overview of the U.S. immigration system as it applies to startup founders and international entrepreneurs. With clear explanations, engaging narration, and actionable advice, the audiobook is designed to help listeners understand key visa options and legal frameworks relevant to starting and growing a business in the United States."In a time of evolving immigration policies, accessible and accurate information is essential for those seeking to build companies in the U.S.," says Watson. "I’m pleased to offer this format for busy founders who may want to learn while commuting or multitasking. My goal is to provide clarity and confidence for anyone pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities here."Leaders in entrepreneurship and immigration advocacy highlight the guide’s value:America's future depends on the innovation economy. And America's innovation economy depends on immigrants and global talent. Tahmina Watson and this book lay at the foundation of unlocking our immigrant startup potential. Tahmina possesses both the knowledge of the legal mechanics that immigrant and international startup founders need to launch their startups in the U.S. and the vision and perspective to see the importance of this topic to our future. Simply put, I and Global Detroit have found no better guide to helping immigrant startup founders" says Steve Tobocman, Executive Director of Global Detroit.“Immigrant founders are problem-solvers. This guide provides the tools to navigate immigration law effectively and empowers the broader startup ecosystem to support them,” notes Craig Montuori, Co-Founder of the Global Entrepreneur in Residence Coalition.“As gener8tor continues to grow, understanding immigration is vital for our founders. Tahmina’s guide simplifies this complex area of law in a clear and approachable way,” says Joe Kirgues, Co-founder of the startup accelerator gener8tor.This resource is suitable for a wide range of audiences—from international students, founders, and professionals exploring entrepreneurship to expand into the U.S. market. The audiobook version provides flexible learning for those balancing demanding schedules.The Startup Visa: US Immigration Visa Guide for Startups and Founders is available now on Audible.For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact:Roxana Layoco206-292-5237info@watsonimmigrationlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.