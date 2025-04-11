HAWAI‘I STATE LGBTQ+ COMMISSION ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL QUEER DAY AT THE CAPITOL

Posted on Apr 10, 2025 in NEWS

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: The Hawai‘i State Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) Commission is proud to announce the inaugural Queer Day at the Capitol.

When: Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Hawai‘i State Capitol – Fourth Floor (415 S. Beretania Street).

Who: This historic event will bring together Hawai‘i’s Māhū, LGBTQIA+, QTPI+, MVPAFF+ communities, allied organizations and state leaders to celebrate diversity, highlight essential services and advocate for equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility.

Details: This landmark event marks the first time in Hawai‘i’s history that an event has been dedicated at the State Capitol to honor and uplift the contributions, resilience and needs of the LGBTQIA+ community. Queer Day at the Capitol will provide a unique opportunity for local organizations, businesses and Hawai‘i state departments to showcase the services and resources they offer to support LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families.

Become an Exhibitor:

Māhū, LGBTQIA+, QTPI+, MVPAFF+-focused and allied organizations are invited to participate as exhibitors. This is a free opportunity to showcase services to legislators, members of their staff and the public.

Each exhibitor will be provided space for a 6′ table (if possible, we kindly ask that exhibitors bring their own table). Table sharing is allowed with prior approval. Space is limited, so apply soon! Click here for the application.

“The LGBTQ+ community in Hawai‘i has always been an integral part of the fabric of our islands and this event is a powerful way to ensure that our voices, concerns and contributions are recognized at the highest levels of state government,” said Kay O’Dell, Ph.D., chair of the Hawai‘i State LGBTQ+ Commission. “Queer Day at the Capitol is not just about celebration — it’s about creating a space where our communities can engage with policymakers, raise awareness and ensure that equity and inclusion remain priorities in state policies.”

For more information about Queer Day at the Capitol please contact the Hawai‘i State LGBTQ+ Commission at [email protected]

# # #

Commission Contact:

Chair Kathleen O’Dell, Ph.D.

[email protected]

For Media Inquiries Only:

Devyn Goo

Commission Administrative Assistant

[email protected]

About the Hawai‘i State LGBTQ+ Commission

The Hawai‘i State LGBTQ+ Commission, established by HRS 369, works to identify and address the needs of LGBTQIA+ communities across the state by advising policymakers, advocating for inclusive policies and fostering partnerships that promote equity and justice.