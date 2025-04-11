Sweet Valley Ranch’s Dinosaur World Roars Back for Its 5th Season with the Fossils & Farm Friends Festival

Meet the Mighty Brachiosaurus: One of Over 125 Life-Sized Dinosaurs at Sweet Valley Ranch Fred and Anita Surgeon, the visionary couple behind Sweet Valley Ranch, celebrate five years of Dinosaur World magic. Illustrated map of Sweet Valley Ranch showing the Dinosaur Trail, Fossil Museum, Ice Age Cave, animal barns, ATV trails, ponds, and play areas—visitors are invited to explore a full day of adventure across this 300-acre farm attraction

North Carolina’s largest dinosaur attraction returns June 7th with new creatures, farm fun, and family adventures at Sweet Valley Ranch.

We want every family to feel like they’ve entered a different world the moment they step onto the ranch” — Anita Surgeon

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Valley Ranch is proud to announce the return of Dinosaur World , opening for its fifth season on Saturday, June 7, 2025. This year’s theme, the Fossils & Farm Friends Festival, celebrates five years of prehistoric excitement and agricultural adventure with new features, more animals , and unforgettable family-friendly activities.Sweet Valley Ranch is located at 2990 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312 – just off I-95, Exit 49 – a convenient location for day trips, weekend getaways, and regional tourism. The farm-based attraction has become a destination of choice for families across the Southeast and beyond.A Legacy of Family FunSince its opening in 2021, Sweet Valley Ranch has welcomed over 200,000 guests and become one of North Carolina’s top family attractions. Featured in the June 2024 issue of Our State Magazine, the state’s premier travel publication and highlighted on multiple travel and adventure programs, Dinosaur World blends entertainment, education, and nature in a way that is entirely its own.“Our goal has always been to create a space where families can explore, learn, and make lasting memories,” said Fred Surgeon, founder of Sweet Valley Ranch. “We’re proud of how far Dinosaur World has come and even more excited about where we’re going next.”This year's expansion solidifies Sweet Valley Ranch’s commitment to being more than just a farm—it’s a hub for culture, community, and conservation. Each visit helps support local jobs, animal care, and nonprofit outreach through its growing Gives Back Program.What to Expect in 2025: Prehistoric Wonders and MoreDinosaur World offers a realistic outdoor habitat for over 125+ life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures. There is nothing more impressive than seeing how authentic they look in this forest environment. Guests will hear them roar, see them move, and even watch them breathe — it’s truly a sight to behold.New and returning features include:• A fully reimagined quarter-mile Dinosaur Trail, now with more than a dozen new creatures, including animatronic insects• An expanded Fossil Museum showcasing prehistoric bones, fossils, and discoveries from across the globe• The immersive Ice Age Cave, home to animals such as the woolly mammoth and dodo bird• The enchanting Land of Enchantment, featuring oversized bugs, ancient plants, and interactive surprises• A scenic Dino Train Ride and guided Farm Tour, both included with general admissionThroughout the trail, interpretive signs and hands-on learning stations give guests an opportunity to dig deeper into paleontology, biology, and environmental science.Meet the Animals – and Feed Them, TooIn addition to dinosaurs, Sweet Valley Ranch is home to more than 350 animals from five continents, including Highland cows, goats, llamas, exotic birds, East African Crown Cranes, tortoises, donkeys, and more. Animal lovers can purchase bags of feed to hand-feed many of the animals, creating up-close encounters and lasting memories for children and adults alike.Guests are encouraged to rent a golf cart for a relaxing ride across the 300-acre property. Each cart includes a map and trail suggestions, allowing families to explore the grounds at their own pace.“We want every family to feel like they’ve entered a different world the moment they step onto the ranch,” said Anita Surgeon, co-owner of Sweet Valley Ranch. “Dinosaur World brings excitement, but the farm brings connection—to nature, to animals, and to each other.”Eat Well and Give BackSweet Valley Ranch has its own food trailers to provide hot meals, cold drinks, and sweet treats during each Saturday event. Favorites include homemade hamburgers, hot dogs, deep-fried Oreos, and hand-squeezed lemonade.A portion of all food proceeds benefits local nonprofits through the Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back Program, which has raised over $250,000 for community initiatives since its founding. Past beneficiaries include Habitat for Humanity, Operation Inasmuch, and Rick’s Place.Families can enjoy their food in shaded picnic areas surrounded by nature—or take it to go as they explore more of the ranch.More Ways to PlayFor those looking for even more excitement, Hills and Thrills ATV Adventure Tours are available by reservation. These guided off-road rides wind through the wooded back trails of the ranch and range from 30 minutes to one hour. Guests should come prepared to get muddy—it’s part of the fun.Additional amenities include:• Two stocked ponds for catch-and-release fishing• A gift shop with themed merchandise, toys, and refreshments• Clean, stroller-friendly walking paths and rest areas• Dino Rides and the Sky Fighter amusement ride• On-site parking and accessibility accommodationsTickets and HoursDinosaur World opens Saturday, June 7, 2025, and runs every Saturday through August 2, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.Tickets for our upcoming event at Sweet Valley Ranch go on sale April 15 at www.SweetValleyRanchNC.com . Early access and special discount codes will be available to subscribers of our newsletter (signup available on our website).Children (ages 2–12): $17Adults (13+): $25Children under 2: FreeGroup discounts are available for parties of 10 or more — please inquire directly through our website.All general admission tickets include access to Dinosaur World, the Dino Train Ride, Fossil Museum, Ice Age Cave, Land of Enchantment, Farm Tour, and self-guided walking farm tour. Also included: a full playground area, fossil dig zone, and a kid-friendly inflatable park.Additional fees apply for ATV tours, fishing, Dino Rides, amusement rides, and golf cart rentals.A Message to the CommunitySweet Valley Ranch has quickly become a vital part of the Fayetteville tourism landscape, drawing families from across the Carolinas and beyond.“We never imagined how many families would embrace what we’ve created here,” said Anita Surgeon. “The support from the community has been overwhelming, and we are thankful for every visitor who made this dream come to life.”Sweet Valley Ranch is located at 2990 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312 – just off I-95, Exit 49.For tickets, media inquiries, sponsorships, or high-resolution images, visit www.SweetValleyRanchNC.com or follow Sweet Valley Ranch on Facebook.

Dinosaur World Returns for Its 5th Season: Family Fun Awaits at Sweet Valley Ranch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.