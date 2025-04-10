From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
AZERBAIJAN, April 10 - 10 April 2025, 17:25
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the United States, I wish you and all the people of Azerbaijan a spectacular Nowruz. This is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all.
Our countries have a long history of working together, and I look forward to the great things we can accomplish in the years to come. I appreciate Azerbaijan's support and friendship for our partner Israel and applaud the steps you and Armenia are taking to bring peace to the region.
I look forward to working with you as our countries steam forward to successes. The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
Sincerely,
Donald Trump
President of the United States of America
