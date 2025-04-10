Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,393 in the last 365 days.

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

AZERBAIJAN, April 10 - 10 April 2025, 17:25

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the United States, I wish you and all the people of Azerbaijan a spectacular Nowruz. This is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all.

Our countries have a long history of working together, and I look forward to the great things we can accomplish in the years to come. I appreciate Azerbaijan's support and friendship for our partner Israel and applaud the steps you and Armenia are taking to bring peace to the region.

I look forward to working with you as our countries steam forward to successes. The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Sincerely,

 

Donald Trump

President of the United States of America

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more