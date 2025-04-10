Surch Digital Acquires Leed Factory, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation and Growth

Digital marketing agency expansion - creating new opportunities for clients while two amazing teams join forces.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surch Digital (surchdigital.com), a leading marketing agency specializing in solutions for local service-based businesses , proudly announces its acquisition of Leed Factory (leedfactory.com), a renowned digital marketing agency with a strong track record in robust client results and marketing innovation.This strategic acquisition brings together two powerhouse teams, combining deep expertise, innovative technologies, and a shared passion for client success. Together, Surch Digital and Leed Factory will unlock new opportunities to better serve clients, enhance service offerings , and drive even greater results.“Today marks an exciting milestone for both Surch Digital and Leed Factory,” said Greg George, CEO of Surch Digital. “By joining forces, we’re expanding our capabilities, accelerating innovation, and creating new growth opportunities for our clients. Our customers will immediately benefit from access to advanced systems, improved processes, and a broader range of services — all designed to elevate their performance to the next level.”With this acquisition, clients can expect:• Enhanced Technology Platforms: Access to new tools and systems to optimize marketing performance.• Expanded Service Offerings: A broader suite of solutions tailored to meet evolving business needs.• Improved Processes: Streamlined operations and more efficient campaign execution.• Stronger Support Teams: A larger, highly skilled team dedicated to delivering exceptional results.COO Nick Stuhr of Leed Factory said this about the exciting transition “The decision to partner with Surch was a simple one. Our teams’ skills and expertise complement each other in a way which strengthens our clients’ ability to achieve their goals. Both teams are aligned on the objective of client success through the pursuit of putting the best people and tools to work. It’s an exciting time for all of us, and we’re all looking forward to the journey ahead - together.”Both teams are committed to ensuring a smooth transition, with no disruption in service. Clients can continue working with their existing contacts while benefiting from new resources, expertise, and innovations that will drive faster, more impactful outcomes.This acquisition reinforces Surch Digital’s commitment to helping businesses grow through smart, results-driven marketing strategies — now with even greater capabilities than ever before.For more information, visit surchdigital.com or contact media@surchdigital.com.About Surch DigitalSurch Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to helping local service-based businesses grow through wholistic marketing coverage and offerings, innovative solutions, and measurable results.About Leed FactoryLeed Factory is a digital marketing agency known for its expertise in technology, creativity, and driving performance for businesses across industries.

