Team Chiropractic Expands Services with K-Laser Therapy for Faster Pain Relief

New Treatment Offers Advanced, Non-Invasive Relief for Chronic Pain, Sports Injuries, and Soft Tissue Conditions

Many patients report feeling immediate relief and improved functionality” — Dr. Lawrence Dodd

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Chiropractic , a leading provider of chiropractic and sports medicine care in the Raleigh and Wake Forest areas, is proud to announce the addition of K-Laser Therapy to its growing list of advanced treatment options. This cutting-edge, FDA-cleared therapy offers patients a safe, non-invasive, and effective solution for pain relief and tissue healing, especially for those suffering from chronic pain, sports injuries, and soft tissue damage.K-Laser Therapy, also known as Class IV Laser Therapy, utilizes specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to penetrate deep into damaged tissues. The result is accelerated healing, reduced inflammation, and improved circulation—all without the need for medications or surgery. This breakthrough therapy is especially beneficial for patients with conditions such as back pain, neck pain, arthritis, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, sprains, and repetitive strain injuries.“K Laser Therapy not only alleviates pain but also enhances recovery and mobility. Many patients report feeling immediate relief and improved functionality, showcasing the profound benefits of this advanced therapy.” Says Dr. Lawrence Dodd.With offices conveniently located in both Raleigh and Wake Forest, Team Chiropractic is making high-quality, technology-driven care accessible to the Triangle community. K-Laser Therapy is offered as a stand-alone treatment or as part of an integrated care plan that may include chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue release, spinal decompression, and functional medicine.K-Laser treatments are quick—typically lasting between 5 and 10 minutes per session—and are painless for most patients. Many individuals begin noticing improvements after just a few sessions, with continued benefits as the body’s natural healing processes are stimulated. Because it is non-invasive and drug-free, K-Laser Therapy is suitable for a wide range of patients, including athletes, seniors, and those recovering from accidents.The team at Team Chiropractic is committed to providing evidence-based, patient-centered care. By adding K-Laser Therapy to their suite of services, they continue to deliver on that promise, offering progressive treatment options that align with the latest research in pain management and recovery.Patients interested in learning more about K-Laser Therapy or scheduling an evaluation can contact Team Chiropractic through their website or by calling either of their two office locations. Initial consultations include a full evaluation to determine if K-Laser Therapy is appropriate for the individual's specific condition and recovery goals.About Team ChiropracticTeam Chiropractic is a locally owned and operated chiropractic and sports medicine practice serving Raleigh, Wake Forest, and surrounding communities. The clinic offers a holistic, personalized approach to health through services such as chiropractic adjustments, functional medicine, acupuncture, sports rehabilitation, and more. With a focus on patient education and innovative care, Team Chiropractic helps patients move better, feel better, and live healthier lives.

