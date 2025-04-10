New Reenactment from LaBovick Law Group Highlights Dangers of Distracted Driving Among Teens

Brian LaBovick, co-founder of Safety 4 Life, is committed to empowering teens to make safe driving choices through education and advocacy. Esther LaBovick, co-founder of Safety 4 Life, plays a vital role in leading outreach efforts that protect and educate young drivers across Florida.

Founders of Safety 4 Life Lead Palm Beach County’s Fight Against Distracted Driving.

The sirens, crushed metal, stillness after impact—it’s not just a scene. This powerful reenactment helps teens make safer choices before prom, graduation, and summer.” — Brian LaBovick

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, one local law firm is doing more than seeking justice—they’re saving lives. LaBovick Law Group , a leading personal injury law firm headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, has launched a powerful public awareness campaign through its nonprofit, Safety 4 Life, which they proudly founded to prevent distracted driving tragedies across South Florida.“After 30+ years representing families devastated by crashes, we knew we couldn’t just fight for justice—we had to help stop these tragedies before they happen,” says Brian LaBovick , founder of LaBovick Law Group and co-founder of Safety 4 Life.From the Courtroom to the ClassroomWhen a young life was lost in a distracted driving crash, LaBovick Law Group fought tirelessly to win a $1.2 million settlement for the grieving family. But for founders Brian and Esther LaBovick, that wasn’t enough. So they turned their grief into action—and Safety 4 Life was born.Safety 4 Life brings:- Live crash reenactments to high schools- Interactive Safety Fairs that include life-saving demonstrations- School assemblies and educational workshops- Community events across Palm Beach CountyThese programs, held in Palm Beach and Martin County , are timed around key teen driving moments like prom, graduation, and summer break—helping young drivers understand the real consequences of texting or using a phone while driving.Thousands of students have already participated in Safety 4 Life events, many of them sharing that the experience “changed how they think behind the wheel.”“We’ve raised our children here. This is personal to us,” says Esther LaBovick. “Giving back through Safety 4 Life is how we protect the next generation—and honor the families we’ve stood beside in the courtroom.”LaBovick Law Group’s Mission in Action✔ 30+ years of personal injury legal advocacy✔ Founders of Safety 4 Life✔ Palm Beach County residents and parents✔ Over $1.2M secured in a recent distracted driving case✔ Thousands of students educated on safe drivingThrough both the courtroom and the classroom, the LaBovicks are leading a bold movement for safer roads and stronger communities.Support the mission. Spread awareness. Save lives.

